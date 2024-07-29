Newcastle United are interested in signing a towering 20-year-old striker in a potential £10m deal, according to an update from journalist Alan Nixon.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies continue to be linked with some stellar names in the summer transfer window, one of which is believed to be Chelsea star Noni Madueke. The winger is seen as an upgrade on both Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy on the right flank, in what looks like a key position to focus on for Eddie Howe.

Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier isn't getting any younger and will need to be replaced at right-back sooner rather than later, and Nottingham Forest ace Neco Williams is reportedly seen as an option to move to St James' Park this summer. His current club are desperate to keep hold of him, however, so it may not be easy for them to strike a deal.

Centre-back also remains an important area of focus for Newcastle in the next few weeks, as their options there currently feel limited and AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw remains a target. In fact, the Magpies are said to be preparing a fresh offer for the 22-year-old's services, seeing him as a strong addition who could come in and be a long-term option alongside Sven Botman.

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah is also seen as a possibility at the heart of Howe's defence, with a summer exit from Stamford Bridge feeling on the cards, and the fact that he can also play at right-back could be looked at as another reason to acquire his signature ahead of next season.

Newcastle plotting £10m move for 20 y/o striker

According to a new claim from Nixon on Patreon [via Give Me Sport], Newcastle are keen on signing Sheffield United striker William Osula this summer. The Magpies could have to pay as much as £10m for his services, however, with the Blades not wanting the youngster to leave on the cheap. It is seen as a surprising potential piece of business, but one that could be completed in the near future.

Osula isn't exactly the huge name that many Newcastle supporters will want to see linked with bolstering their attack, but it could be that new sporting director Paul Mitchell sees him as a great long-term option.

The youngster has made 21 appearances in the Premier League already, and while he has failed to both score and assist in that time, the fact that he has been trusted to play in the world's most famous division at such a young age suggests he has plenty of talent and potential.

6 foot 4 Osula has won six caps for Denmark's Under-21s, netting once in that time, outlining his pedigree as a young international footballer, and he has been hailed as a "serious player" by ITV Football in the past.

The young Dane wouldn't be coming in as an immediate starter, but long-term planning is essential, and he could end up maturing into a fantastic option for Newcastle over time.