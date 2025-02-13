Newcastle United ended the January transfer window, which actually closed at the start of February, without making any additions to their first-team squad.

The Magpies opted against any swoops to bolster Eddie Howe's group and sanctioned exits for Miguel Almiron, who joined Atlanta United on a permanent deal, and Lloyd Kelly, who joined Juventus on loan.

Chronicle Live reported that the club did not go all-out to bring in new recruits in order to leave themselves in a healthy position with PSR rules ahead of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle, who beat Birmingham 3-2 in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the weekend, were not in desperate need of reinforcements, though, as they have enjoyed a strong season so far.

The Magpies are in the final of the League Cup, where they will face Liverpool at Wembley, and are currently sixth in the Premier League table.

One of the players whose form has played a huge role in their success on the pitch so far this season is Swedish centre-forward Alexander Isak, who has been on fire at the top end of the pitch.

Alexander Isak's form for Newcastle

Eyebrows were raised when PIF smashed the club's transfer record to sign the former Borussia Dortmund marksman from Real Sociedad for a fee of £63m in the summer of 2022.

Isak had only scored six goals in 32 LaLiga outings in the 2021/22 campaign, which is why the fee seemed steep at the time, but Newcastle clearly saw something in him and their decision to splash the cash on him has paid off big time.

The 25-year-old number 14 has scored 54 goals and provided nine assists in 95 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies to date, which shows that he has provided a consistent threat in the final third throughout his time on Tyneside.

The Sweden international, who scored 21 goals in the Premier League in the 2023/24 campaign, has been in fantastic form once again for Howe in the current season.

However, Isak did endure a difficult start this time around. The former Dortmund youngster only found the back of the net once in his first six appearances in the top-flight, before finally hitting his stride in front of goal.

24/25 Premier League Alexander Isak Appearances 22 xG 14.14 Goals 17 Big chances created 10 Assists 5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Newcastle striker has been incredibly ruthless in front of goal on the whole in the Premier League this season, with a return of 17 goals from 14.14 xG.

Isak is a clinical finisher who rarely wastes a high-quality chance to find the back of the net, whilst he can also create quality openings for his teammates, and that is why he has been so important to the team this season.

The Swedish star is one of the best forwards in the Premier League, as only two other players have outscored him, but Newcastle did once miss out on the chance to sign a player who is, now, also among the top players in the division.

Newcastle missed out on current Premier League superstar

Back in 2011, current Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah, who was playing for Arab Contractors in Egypt, revealed that the Magpies were interested in a deal to sign him.

Mike Ashley was the Newcastle owner at the time and was supposedly set to make an offer for the winger, as per the then-teenager's comments on Ahram Online, via talkSPORT, in 2011.

Salah said: “Newcastle will soon make an official offer to sign me for one season. I don’t think Contractors will refuse to let me play in the English Premier Lea