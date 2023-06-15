Newcastle United are plotting a raid to bring Leeds United star Tyler Adams back to the Premier League, according to reports.

Is Tyler Adams leaving Leeds?

The Whites’ defensive midfielder only made 26 appearances during his debut season at Elland Road after joining from RB Leipzig due to spending a large spell on the sidelines through injury, but despite not being able to prevent relegation, he was the real standout player when available.

The United States international was Sam Allardyce’s best-performer with a WhoScored match rating of 6.73, so whilst he still has another three years to run on his contract, his remarkable displays have grabbed the attention of top flight sides, notably Eddie Howe and PIF.

The Telegraph recently reported that St. James’ Park officials were hugely impressed with the 24-year-old’s character and combative nature when he visited the northeast, and it sounds like they are now weighing up a more concrete approach that would see him switch the opposition for the home outfit.

Are Newcastle signing Adams?

According to Football League World, Newcastle "have their eyes" on Adams, alongside his Leeds teammate Brenden Aaronson ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The Magpies have placed the duo firmly "on their list" of targets, but it's believed that the former is the "more likelier" to join because he would be able to give more freedom to Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle will be aware that Adams is stronger in the natural defensive midfield aspect of his game having recorded zero goals or assists at Leeds, but with the protection that he would bring to the backline as well as his personal qualities, PIF should certainly test the waters.

The World Cup participant, who’s sponsored by Nike, ranked in the 99th percentile for midfielder tackles and the 97th percentile for blocks last season, via FBRef, with his physical presence and desire to commit to challenges seeing him described as a player with a “nasty streak” by journalist Josh Bunting.

The YMU Group client, who has the versatility to operate in seven various positions across the pitch, would also bring wonderful leadership qualities to the centre being the USA’s captain, which will no doubt be yet another attractive attribute to Howe.

The Athletic have reported that Leeds are demanding £40m to part ways with Adams which is a lot considering that they now find themselves in the second-tier, but when thinking about the positive impact he could have on the side, that would be a fee worth paying.