Newcastle United are interested in a deal to bring Leeds United star Tyler Adams back to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Tyler Adams?

Adams is naturally a defensive midfielder who first arrived at Elland Road last summer from RB Leipzig, and during his debut season in the top flight, he made a total of 26 appearances. The Whites talisman was a regular feature up until the point he sustained a hamstring injury which meant he missed the last 12 games of the campaign, therefore not being able to contribute or help Sam Allardyce’s side maintain their league status.

However, regardless of the fact that the 24-year-old has had a lengthy spell on the sidelines, he still established himself as the Yorkshire outfit’s both overall and defensive top-performing player with a WhoScored match rating of 6.73, so this alongside the fact that his club are likely to cash in on some of their prized assets following relegation means he’s been attracting interest from Eddie Howe and owners PIF at St. James’ Park.

Are Newcastle signing Adams?

According to 90min, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all identified Adams as a serious “option” for the upcoming transfer window. The Leeds midfielder is also being monitored by clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain, but at this stage, it’s more “likely” that he will remain in England.

The Whites have “accepted” that they are set to lose him, alongside Brenden Aaronson, with the duo both expected to leave in the months ahead.

Would Adams be a good signing for Newcastle?

Newcastle will know that Adams being a defensive midfielder means that he’s not a threat going forward having recorded zero goals or assists during his time at Leeds, but having been lauded “top class” in the natural aspect of his game by journalist Josh Bunting, he could be a solid acquisition for PIF.

The World Cup participant, who earns £55k-per-week, ranks in the 99th percentile for tackles having registered 89 last season which was higher than any other member of Allardyce’s squad, as per FBRef, and the 97th percentile for number of blocks, showing how much he gets stuck in and isn’t afraid to put his body on the line.

Finally, Adams, who actually share the same agency as Newcastle assistant Graeme Jones, is a versatile operator having experienced playing in seven various positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including four in the midfield and everywhere across the backline, so he may prove to be the ideal candidate to walk through the doors at St. James' Park.