Newcastle United are moving towards the forefront of European football with expeditious assertiveness, and with Champions League qualification firmly in their grasp, Adrien Rabiot has been earmarked to fortify the centre of the park.

What's the latest on Adrien Rabiot to Newcastle?

According to prominent French outlet L'Equipe, the Frenchman is 'an important goal' for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, with his contract at Juventus expiring in several weeks.

The report also credits Magpies manager Eddie Howe with an interest, bolstering previous claims from the likes of CalcioMercato that the Tyneside club have 'tested the ground' on the feasibility of a deal.

Technical director Dan Ashworth will need to act swiftly if he is to tie up a move, especially considering the Red Devils' interest in the midfield machine.

Should Newcastle sign Rabiot?

While St. James' Park now boasts an affluence that only a select few can compete with on the global footballing stage, completing a shrewd move for Rabiot could be a most auspicious avenue for the club to delve down.

Valued at £43m by CIES Football Observatory, the 36-cap France international has been in emphatic form this season and scored 11 goals and four assists for the Old Lady this term, hailed as an "absolute monster" by journalist Robin Bairner.

Newcastle have been tremendous this season, taking their success under Howe's tutelage from last year and moulding it into something capable of sustaining a position challenging for silverware and top four.

Each shelf of the system has been triumphant, with the defence imperious and the attack devastatingly clinical; the midfield, notably, has been churning at an intense output and the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock and Joelinton have formed a high-octane sense of constancy.

With the addition of European endeavours next year, bringing Rabiot into the fold would only enrich the prospects of success. As per FBref, the £152k-per-week gem ranks among the top 3% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 20% for progressive carries, the top 21% for clearances and the top 17% for aerials won per 90.

The phenom, quirkily heralded as a "wardrobe" by Gianluigi Buffon, is also listed as the most comparable player in world football to Magpies menace Joelinton, which could bode very well for Howe and co as they look to clinch new signings capable of flourishing but not disrupting the finely-poised balance of the system.

The Brazilian machine ranks among the top 11% of positional peers for rate of non-penalty goals and the top 16% for progressive carries per 90, as well as the top 6% for successful take-ons, 15% for interceptions and 7% for aerials won per 90, described as "tireless" by writer James Nalton, illustrating the semblance between the two players.

Newcastle must sign Rabiot, he fits the mould for success in the Premier League and, considering he is available on a free transfer, would represent a fantastic value for money.