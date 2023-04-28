Newcastle United could look to sell winger Allan Saint-Maximin this summer to raise funds for the summer transfer window, according to journalist Alex Crook.

What's the latest news involving Allan Saint-Maximin?

Football Insider have claimed that Saint-Maximin could look to depart St James' Park in the summer due to fears over being a rotational option at the club.

The report states that the 26-year-old is said to be receiving interest from clubs around Europe and they could be 'ready to pounce' if Saint-Maximin appears on the market.

Calciomercato have claimed that AC Milan had contact with Saint-Maximin's agents in the January transfer window and the Italian giants may make another attempt to secure his services in the upcoming off-season.

TEAMtalk revealed that Newcastle United will 'listen to offers' for the Frenchman and have decided that he doesn't warrant a new contract at the club or hold a place as part of the furniture for the long-term in the North East.

Saint-Maximin is reportedly earning around £70,000 per week at the Magpies on a deal that runs until 2026, as per Capology.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook thinks the scenario of Saint-Maximin departing St James' Park may have a decent chance of happening.

Crook said: "I think the budget is quite small, sort of £20 million to £25 million, plus whatever they can raise from selling players. Obviously, they’re not going to want to sell people like Bruno Guimaraes, who they'd be able to get a lot of money for.

"So, Allan Saint-Maximin, he's got a contract I think for the next three years, but he's going to have suitors. I think if they can cash in on him and give Eddie Howe a few more quid to spend, I think they would be willing to do that.”

What have Allan Saint Maximin's stats been like this season?

In 2022/23, Saint-Maximin has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle United, notching one goal and five assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite being in and out of Eddie Howe's team this campaign, WhoScored notes that the once-hailed "magician" has completed an average of 2.2 dribbles per match this term, showing his ability to advance beyond his marker regularly and drive into dangerous areas.

FBRef shows that Saint-Maximin has successfully recorded 54 shot-creating actions in the Premier League, demonstrating his capacity to be a handy provider of chances when called into the side.

The 26-year-old is a talented player that has become a fan favourite at St James' Park due to his trickery and inventiveness; nevertheless, it could be the case that both parties shake hands and move on this summer for an agreeable price.