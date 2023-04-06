Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton left club legend Alan Shearer stunned on Wednesday night by his display in their impressive 5-1 victory.

After a difficult spell earlier in the year when the Magpies were looking ahead to their Carabao Cup final trip to Wembley, their form did noticeably dip.

However, now that final is over and done with, Eddie Howe's men have been able to return to their best form which saw them mixing it with the top four in the first place.

And it is apparent they are keen to capitalise on the struggles of other clubs like Tottenham Hotspur as they have now opened up a three-point gap on the Londoners with a game still in hand.

Not only did Newcastle secure three important points on Wednesday in the capital, but they sent a real message out to their top four rivals by scoring five goals away from home.

One of the players who got in on the act at the London Stadium was the Brazilian, Joelinton, who netted in both halves as the Toon ran riot in the capital.

And it was apparent the £85k-per-week midfielder had impressed Shearer who took to the Brazilian's post-match Instagram post to hail his display against West Ham United:

How good was Joelinton against West Ham?

The midfielder had a difficult start to life on Tyneside having joined as a forward who then found goals incredibly hard to come by in a black and white shirt.

However, the arrival of Howe at St. James' Park has transformed Joelinton's career at Newcastle with the 26-year-old now proving many of his doubters wrong.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a transformation in any player ever that’s better than Joelinton!” Said Ally McCoist on talkSPORT following the 5-1 victory on Wednesday night.

And it has to be said, the Brazilian's turnaround has been sensational having already equalled his best return in a Premier League season but doing so in a deeper position (via Transfermarkt).

On top of adding two goals to his tally, the Brazilian's 55-touch display saw him help out defensively with one tackle, one interception and one clearance (via SofaScore).

The Brazilian made his return to the starting XI having only featured from the bench in the victory on the weekend against Manchester United, but he certainly made a statement on his return to the fold against the Hammers.

Having now racked up 24 appearances in the Premier League this season, Howe will be hoping the Brazilian can avoid any injury issues in the run-in as Newcastle sit firmly in the driving seat for a spot in the top four.