Newcastle United's Alexander Isak added yet another goal to his growing tally on Wednesday night in their latest victory against West Ham United.

Can anyone stop Newcastle United?

Eddie Howe's side marched out of London on Wednesday night with three big points and a healthy boost to their goal difference after thumping the Hammers.

Their hopes of a finish inside the top four also took a big boost with the Magpies now sat in third spot and three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Only 10 games remain for the Magpies in their league campaign and they are seemingly only getting stronger ahead of their game against Brentford on the weekend.

And one player who received a lot of praise for his display on Wednesday night was the Swedish striker, Isak, who only came on for the final 26 minutes.

Callum Wilson was handed the spot up top in the starting XI and returned Howe's faith with two goals against the Irobs, however, the Swede quickly added his name to the score sheet as well.

And club legend Alan Shearer hailed the 23-year-old's nonchalant celebration as he added to Newcastle's tally at the London Stadium as he spoke on Matchday Live Extra:

(8:15) "I mean, it's a clever finish. There's still a lot to do. But as a forward you're saying thank you very much. The manager's just put me on.

"Look at the arrogance of Isak there with him standing with his hands on his hips, watching and waiting for the ball to hit the back of the net."

How good is Alexander Isak?

Newcastle spent big on the £120k-per-week Swede over the summer having broken their club record for the £63m striker in a deal with Real Sociedad.

And there certainly will have been some concerns as to whether that would be a decision which would prove to pay off.

However, any concerns about Isak meeting his price tag will have been silenced over recent months with the striker showing exactly what he is capable of in the Premier League.

Having struggled with two injuries already this season, the 23-year-old has now found his stride and returned an impressive seven goals in 729 minutes of Premier League action (via Transfermarkt).

After coming on in the latter stages of the game, Isak's opportunities were minimal with the Magpies firmly in control at the London Stadium.

And this was reflected in the player's stats as he only recorded 17 touches of the ball and attempted just 11 passes (via SofaScore).

But when the opportunity arose, Isak was there to put the ball home after capitalising on some shocking defending from the Hammers.

And that is all Newcastle can ask for in their striker. To be there when the opportunities present themselves and put the ball home.

That's exactly what the Swede has been doing in a black and white shirt and it is becoming apparent he is winning the approval of the club's greatest-ever number nine.