Newcastle United's Swedish striker Alexander Isak has revealed club legend Alan Shearer contacted him after joining the Toon to tell him what it meant to play for the Magpies.

What did Shearer say to Isak?

The Swede arrived in the summer from Real Sociedad on the back of a club-record transfer which is believed to be worth in the area of £63m.

So pressure will have been high on the young striker, who has since come of age in the Premier League having battled his injury issues.

But it seems as if he has had the league's all-time record goalscorer there to help him along the way since making the move to Tyneside last summer.

Indeed, speaking to the media, the 23-year-old has revealed the contact he has had with Shearer as a Newcastle player and the advice he has been provided:

“He is very, very involved. Shearer is really passionate about the club and you can see it. Before the cup final, Alan was down and talked to us. Gave tips and of course, it helps us. Especially for me as a striker," he said.

“Even when I signed for the club, he told me what Newcastle means and what it means to be a striker for that club.”

Should Isak start ahead of Wilson?

Over the last number of weeks, the Swede has begun to establish himself as the starting striker in Eddie Howe's XI ahead of Callum Wilson.

The Englishman has also had his struggles this season and injuries haven't really been a huge concern but his form certainly has been.

In the Premier League, Wilson has only been able to provide a return of seven goals with only one of them coming since October last year (via Transfermarkt).

In comparison, injuries have been a major issue for Isak this season. His fitness problems have seen the 23-year-old miss a large chunk of the season.

However, in his limited game time, the striker has seriously impressed having bagged six league goals in just over 600 minutes of action (via Transfermarkt).

The goals have seen him establish himself in Howe's side and his goals-per-minute ratio has only been bettered by that of Manchester City's Erling Haaland this season.

Newcastle's £120k-per-week man was described as "frightening" by Kieran Trippier following his brace last week, but it is not just his goals which have impressed.

Isak also helped out defensively with four clearances which will certainly go down well with the Newcastle faithful and Shearer who hailed his display as "magnificent".