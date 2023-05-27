Newcastle United have earmarked RB Leipzig sensation Dominik Szoboszlai for transfer ahead of the looming summer transfer window, with manager Eddie Howe looking to strengthen his thriving team.

Following the affluent PIF takeover in October 2021, Newcastle have returned to prominence in the Premier League and have confirmed their place in the top four with a game to spare after a tremendous campaign, but now must cement their newfound stature with quality additions.

According to Sky Sports, the Magpies have now sent scouts to observe Szoboszlai in action twice during the last fortnight, with an inevitable expectation to maintain levels and impress both domestically and continentally next term.

Sky Sports also claimed earlier this month that the 22-year-old is an 'internally discussed destination' for Howe's outfit, and with a €70m (£61m​)​​​​​​ release clause in his contract, it is a deal that might just be within the Magpies' capabilities, having spent a club-record £63m on Alexander Isak last summer.

How good is Dominik Szoboszlai?

Hailed as a "generational talent" by journalist Marcel Moeller, Szoboszlai has certainly lived up to such a tag with his exploits in Leipzig, having scored nine goals and supplied 13 assists from 45 outings for his side this term, including striking during a recent 3-1 victory away against Bayern Munich.

He has been heralded as the "complete" package by journalist Bence Bocsak, and demonstrates this by blending creative potency with unwavering tenacity, ranking among the top 10% of attacking midfielders and wingers over the past year for assists, the top 14% for progressive passes, and the top 12% for blocks and the top 11% for clearances per 90.

The 30-cap Hungary captain would enrich a team already oozing with quality, perhaps offering an offensive threat of a different kind: Joelinton, forward turned penetrating midfielder, has impressed with his energy and intensity this term, but boasts just three assists; the imperious Bruno Guimaraes has been his team's nucleus and is a devastating threat, but occupies a deeper, all-encompassing midfield role.

Szoboszlai would thrive in-and-around the final third, with the £70k-per-week phenom efficient on both wings and from deployment behind the centre-forward.

He could forge a deadly partnership with the aforementioned Isak, who has earned plaudits for his predatory instinct despite a hindered maiden campaign in English football that has left him absent for 13 matches due to injury, dubbed "electric" by United's manager.

The £120k-per-week Swede has scored ten goals and provided two assists from just 17 starts for the Toon, ranking among the top 19% of forwards for goals, the top 12% for progressive carries and the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90, and there will be confident optimism that the best is very much yet to come.

With the addition of a superlative attacking midfielder behind the dynamic 23-year-old, Newcastle could achieve their goals, taking the next step in their meteoric ascension under Howe's leadership.