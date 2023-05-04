Newcastle United could make transfer capital out of Leeds United's woes on the pitch and swoop for Wilfried Gnonto in the summer, with the stricken outfit teetering on the edge of Premier League safety.

Eddie Howe's high-fliers have been making waves this season, and with European football on the horizon there will be a summer emphasis on bolstering the ranks ahead of the increase in football next term.

According to club insider NUFC Blog, 19-year-old Gnonto could be one player to arrive, with the Peacocks likely forced to sell several of their most coveted assets should they tumble into the second tier.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City are also reportedly keeping a watchful eye on the teenager's progress, with the race for one of English football's biggest talents seemingly heating up.

Should Newcastle sign Gnonto?

The Italian has enjoyed a steady start to his career in Leeds despite the club's woes, scoring four goals and providing four assists from 24 outings - including three assists from his past six divisional performances.

As per FBref, the £20k-per-week gem ranks among the top 19% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues for rate of assists and the top 10% for progressive carries per 90, highlighting a budding creativity that could be harnessed into something special under Howe's tutelage.

Often found on the offensive left flank, the "special" talent - as heralded by Leeds' U21 boss Michael Skubala - was the Whites' best player during the recent 4-1 demolition against Bournemouth, with Sofascore recording his match rating at 7.5 - an assist, four shots, joy in three of his five attempted dribbles and an 80% pass completion is an illustration of the product of his play, and should he move to Tyneside, such attributes would only stretch closer to the sun.

In the mix at St. James's Park, Gnonto could form a deadly partnership with clinical gem Alexander Isak, who has been resounding in his feats since his £63m transfer from Real Sociedad last summer.

The 23-year-old Swede has battled against the claws of injury this term, but has still managed to plunder ten goals and one assist from just 17 outings in the top flight, and could raise the creative level of Gnonto's game with his cutting edge, given his remarkable talents in the danger area, The Athletic’s Steve Madeley even remarking that he looks "like Marco van Basten”.

The 39-cap international averages 2.2 shots per match in the Premier League and scores at a rate of 108 minutes, according to Sofascore, ranking among the top 7% of forwards for rate of non-penalty goals per 90, and is developing at a frightening rate considering that he has missed no less than 13 matches for the Toon thus far due to thigh issues.

The blend of experience and youthful energy is a tricky one to perfect, but given Howe and co's precision across every department thus far, Gnonto's arrival could spark a fiery partnership indeed, one that could play a major part in the outfit's rise to the very top of the game.