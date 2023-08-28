Highlights Newcastle are hoping to sign a new winger in the future.

A move could be launched for a £42m star who'd replace Allan Saint-Maximin's traits.

The player scored nine goals during an impressive 2022/23 campaign.

While Newcastle United appear to be done and dusted during the 2023 transfer window, Eddie Howe is still mulling over fresh faces to bolster his thriving outfit in the future.

Having qualified for the Champions League with a fourth-placed Premier League finish last term, the Magpies have worked diligently on the transfer front this summer to ensure that the squad is ready for European football and a challenge to emulate last year's feats.

Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall have all been added to the first team, and while the spending is ostensibly complete, one exciting star remains of a vested interest.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

According to i news, Newcastle are plotting their next move and have identified Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, with the 21-year-old 'under consideration' for a swoop when Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations permit.

Believed to hold a £42m release clause in his contract, Williams is now in the final year of his contract, and Howe could soon land his man on a cut-price deal.

How good is Nico Williams?

Although Williams is only young, he has already captured the awe of the masses in Basque Country and has been praised for his "daring" approach on the pitch by former manager Marcelinho.

Last season, the eight-cap Spain star scored nine goals and supplied six assists from 43 matches across all competitions as he dazzled in his wide attacking role, receiving praise for his ability in 1v1 situations, pace, and progressive nature.

This is showcased through his ranking among the top 5% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 10% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, and, as such, Howe could have his hands on the next version of Allan Saint-Maximin by securing the winger's signature.

Saint-Maximin departed St. James' Park for £23m in July after forging 124 appearances for the Magpies, posting just 13 goals and 21 assists.

The 26-year-old ranks among the top 14% of positional peers for assists, and the top 1% for progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90, and has also been dubbed a "wizard" by journalist Graeme Bailey for his brilliant, fleet-footed displays on the pitch.

Alas, the 26-year-old never quite ignited the kind of cutting edge that Howe covets, which is evidenced through his Tyneside exit and the subsequent £39m signing of Harvey Barnes, who scored 13 Premier League goals last term and ranks among the top 5% of positional peers for goals per 90.

However, given Williams' youthful age and inexperience, Howe will likely feel he can craft a refined version of the Magpie fan favourite by nurturing the whiz to the fore, maintaining his blistering pace and dribbling skills while adding goals and assists with regularity.

Described as a "sensation" by journalist Shina Oludare, Howe is wise to get in on the action, and while this is a transfer that likely will not occur over the next week, the winter transfer market could prove to be a tantalising time indeed as the burgeoning Premier League side assess their next move.