Allan Saint-Maximin "wants to leave Newcastle this window" amid reported interest from Saudi Arabia and Italy, according to Jacque Talbot.

What has happened to Saint-Maximin?

The Frenchman has enjoyed a positive spell on Tyneside since his move from French side OGC Nice back in 2019

The tricky winger has completed four seasons with the Magpies, making 124 appearances in all competitions and recording 34 goal contributions despite struggling with a number of mainly muscle injuries that have kept him sidelined for 46 games.

When Saint-Maximin has played, he has divided opinion to say the least. Micah Richards lauded him with praise for his performance against Manchester City at St James' Park earlier this season, calling him "class" and saying "Newcastle have a right player on their hands". On the other end of the spectrum, fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp labelling him as a "difficult player to play with". Redknapp was also left disappointed by the winger's performance against West Ham United in Feburary, saying at half-time: "Saint-Maximin has been hugely disappointing".

The Frenchman didn't play as much as he would've liked last season, making just 25 appearances in the Premier League, with only 12 of them being starts as inconsistent form and a recurring hamstring problem kept him out of the side at times.

Due to this, reports have stated that the Magpies are looking to move on from the winger in order to ease their FFP worries and to finance their pursuit of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes as well as potential defensive reinforcements ahead of their Champions League campaign.

According to Football Insider, Saint-Maximin would be open to a departure this summer, with clubs in Italy and Saudi Arabia interested in the "phenomenal" winger.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Talbot revealed that the Frenchman has asked to leave the club this summer, and would prefer a move to Italy over Saudi Arabia.

"He's not convinced by Saudi Arabia at this moment, but I think his side are trying to push that forward a little bit. He would like to go to Serie A. I'm going to tell you straight that he wants to leave Newcastle this window I believe.

"Again you know the social media stuff and what he's been writing about like being back in training and stuff and I think Newcastle very receptive to offers as well so I think it's both of them really who are sort of pushing for a move away."

Who will replace Saint-Maximin for Newcastle?

Newcastle already have a great in house replacement for the Frenchman and are pursuing a strong replacement in the market.

As stated previously, the Tyneside club are believed to be closing in on a deal for Barnes, with manager Eddie Howe reportedly keen due to the fact that the England international is "tried and trusted" in the Premier League and could be more impactful than Saint-Maximin. The Leicester attacker scored 13 goals last season in the Premier League, the best total of his career so far, and would give the Newcastle attack another strong goal threat.

In house, January signing Anthony Gordon could be set for his breakout in a Magpies shirt. Signed from Everton for £45m, Gordon only produced one goal in his 16 appearances in the second half of the season as he struggled to nail down a regular starting spot ahead of competition from the likes of Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Saint-Maximin and Joelinton.

However, coming off the back of an incredibly successful U21 Euros campaign with England where they won the tournament and Gordon himself won Player of the Tournament, there should be confidence from all parties that this season is the one for the English winger to kick on in a black and white shirt.

Losing Saint-Maximin from the Premier League will be disappointing for the neutrals, as he was one of the biggest entertainers in the division, but should Newcastle replace him with Barnes, it might be the best case scenario for all parties.