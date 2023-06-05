Newcastle United have identified Everton midfielder Amadou Onana for transfer this summer and could ramp up their interest in short time as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his thriving squad.

That's according to iNews, who claim that the Magpies are 'monitoring' the Belgian midfielder ahead of a possible swoop, with Onana impressing for Everton during his side's relegation-threatened campaign.

Despite only signing the combative ace one year ago for £33m from Lille, the Toffees are in need of funds to fuel a summer rebuild and have been reported to consider the sale of one of their most coveted assets due to his skyrocketing value, with £60m enough to prise him away from Goodison Park.

Newcastle have been imperious across the board this term but there is a sense that several well-placed acquisitions would be enough to consolidate the club's newfound strength, and Onana could integrate into the fold on Tyneside with seamless ease.

Should Newcastle sign Amadou Onana?

In the perfect world of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, the £60m demand for Onana would be met, but with conflicting reports that the Blues would sanction a sale for £50m, Toon technical director Dan Ashworth might be able to whittle down the price considering Onana's outfit are desperate to grow their purse.

Once hailed by former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez as "one of the most talented young players in Europe", Onana finished his first Premier League campaign with an average Sofascore rating of 6.92, completing 84% of his passes, averaging 2.2 tackles and 1.1 interceptions and clearances per match, also winning 59% of his ground duels.

The £100k-per-week ace is a tenacious tackler and an imposing aerial presence, with Richard Buxton describing him as "superb" for his seasonal endeavours, and he would only burgeon as a prospect among the established likes of Joe Willock, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, with the latter in particular possibly the perfect partner for Onana to blossom into a world-class engine.

Guimaraes was one of the first to sign for Newcastle following the PIF takeover in October 2021 and has since made 57 appearances, scoring ten goals and supplying six assists more following his £40m transfer from Lyon in January 2022.

Hailed as "world-class" by teammate Dan Burn, the 25-year-old's success lies in his aptitude to conduct the play and keep the system whirring at full throttle, with the £120k-per-week phenom ranking among the top 13% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, progressive passes and successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

On top of this, he has averaged 2.4 tackles and 1.1 interceptions in the Premier League this season, and with such a robust option as Onana alongside him, Newcastle's midfield might be awash with dynamism and an iron-clad resolve to leave the opposition quaking.

Onana, dubbed a "leader" by Martinez, would utilise his crisp passing and ball-winning prowess to enhance Guimaraes' own dynamic output, also confirming his imposing flair by ranking among the top 7% of positional peers for aerials won per 90.

He must be signed, Newcastle's midfield is already thriving but the addition of Onana would only enrich the outstanding Magpies centre as Champions League football awaits.