Newcastle United could now land Brazilian sensation Angelo Gabriel this summer, with reports in Brazil (via Sport Witness) revealing that his club, Santos, are in desperate need of cash.

What is the latest on Angelo Gabriel to Newcastle?

The Premier League outfit have had an incredible campaign this year, surprising plenty with how competitive they've been and with their staying power at the top end of the division. The club are currently sat in third place with just five games to go and are eyeing a first season in Europe since 2012/13, when they featured in the Europa League.

It comes down to a combination of new owners PIF and manager Eddie Howe. Newcastle's new owners have already splashed the cash with the Toon and are even considering rivalling Man City by branching out into the ownership of other clubs, with KV Oostende in Belgium the latest side rumored to be on their radar.

Howe too has shone, managing his best ever win-rate as a boss with 54%. Being given a platform to work with, the former Bournemouth boss is flourishing and will be looking to add more strength to his side's ranks this window in order to keep his team improving.

One name that could make the move to England this summer is Angelo Gabriel, with Brazilian media via Sport Witness reporting that Santos are prepared to sell the winger. The report states that the South American club need money, as they are struggling financially, and are willing to part ways with Gabriel to boost their funds. Newcastle are prepared to capitalise on that situation and could launch a fresh bid to sign him then at the end of the campaign.

Who is Angelo Gabriel?

Gabriel is the latest Brazilian youngster to be impressing in his native country, with clubs now lining up to sign him according to previous reports from Italy.

The winger has impressed despite his youth, breaking records before he has even hit his twenties. He is already the youngest player to ever score in the Copa Libertadores and his former coach Ariel Holan admitted that the player has a "huge future" in the game.

His efforts in Brazil so far would certainly back that up - he's played in 116 games for Santos already and has 13 goal contributions to his name, with the 18-year-old proving he has a penchant for teeing up his teammates via his ten assists.

Whilst a move to Newcastle - or any club for that matter - at this age would be a tough prospect for most players, Gabriel has already achieved plenty despite his tender age and his potential is clear to see. The Toon would do well to have him in their squad.