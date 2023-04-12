Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has been slammed by Darren Ambrose following his reaction to being substituted on the weekend against Brentford.

Eddie Howe's side maintained their three-point advantage over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday but were made to work for the points against Thomas Frank's side.

The Toon endured their fair share of pressure during the first half in London which saw the Bees take the lead through an Ivan Toney penalty.

The former Magpie had already seen one spot kick saved by Nick Pope earlier in the game and a goal had already been ruled out prior to that penalty save.

Despite the pressure, Newcastle were able to turn the game on its head and two second-half goals sealed the points ahead of their trip back to Tyneside.

However, one Newcastle ace who did not seem overly happy during the win was their January signing, Gordon.

The 22-year-old was brought on at half time as Howe looked to make some adjustments to get his side back into the game, but he was taken off with seconds left for Matt Ritchie (via Transfermarkt).

And speaking on talkSPORT, Ambrose has slammed the youngster for his reaction which was captured as he shrugged off his manager in frustration of being subbed off:

(0:30) "I'm going to say it, I thought it was a poor reaction from Anthony Gordon. I think you get subbed on and you get subbed off for the team. It's nothing to do with individuals, it has nothing to do with the performance. Eddie Howe wanted to see the game out against Brentford.

"To shrug off your manager like that I thought was disgraceful, to be honest, but then a few minutes later they're in the dressing room having a picture so is it clearly made up? Eddie Howe is a great man manager, he will sort this situation out hopefully because he's still a good football player."

It has not been the easiest start to life in the north east for the £60k-per-week winger after an injury issue has seen him miss a number of Premier League games.

As a result, Howe has only handed the youngster two opportunities from the starting XI and just 256 minutes of league action altogether (via Transfermarkt).

Having struggled for game time, the Englishman has failed to provide a single goal or assist for the Magpies on the back of his £45m move in January from Everton.

But there have been some bright moments from the winger with Andy Hinchcliffe hailing the youngster on Sky Sports during their game against West Ham United:

“Anthony Gordon’s first involvement as a Newcastle player is really sharp. He fizzes that ball forward and gets on the move,” he said.

Even in his 45-minute display against Brentford there were some positives to be taken having ended the game with a 100% passing accuracy as well as providing an impressive defensive return of three tackles (via SofaScore).

He showed his selfishness on the pitch by helping out in defence, however, it is apparent Ambrose felt he showed unnecessary selfishness after being taken off despite there being seconds remaining.