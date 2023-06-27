Newcastle United are waiting to pounce after Fulham made their left-back, Antonee Robinson, available for transfer this summer, according to recent reports.

What's the latest on Antonee Robinson to Newcastle?

That's according to the Evening Standard, which claim that the Cottages are now prepared to sell the American ace after his refusal to sign a new contract.

Marco Silva's side will conduct business for around £35m, with Newcastle joined in their pursuit by Ligue 1 outfit Marseille; Manchester City and AC Milan have also previously registered an interest.

The 25-year-old would add a fresh dimension to Eddie Howe's side after qualifying for the Champions League with a fourth-placed finish, and the Magpies are indeed determining whether to swoop.

Should Newcastle sign Antonee Robinson?

Newcastle were absolutely exceptional during the 22/23 campaign, ending a two-decade absence from the Champions League and reaching the final of the Carabao Cup, losing a hard-fought match to Manchester United.

With the ascent showing no sign of ceasing, the Tyneside giants must now make the requisite moves on the transfer front to consolidate this new position of power, and Robinson, who made 35 appearances in the Premier League last term to assist newly-promoted Fulham in securing a tenth-place finish, could be their man.

Given his progressive approach and sharp speed, the £25k-per-week ace could make Alexander Isak even better at St. James' Park, with the Swedish striker impressing during his maiden campaign in English football despite being hampered by injury.

Isak's failure to capture the full scale of his qualities when deployed on the left is perhaps partly due to Burn's skills lying outside that of the creativity of a full-back.

For all the 6 foot 6 titan's solidness, he is not one to maraud up the flank, instead serving Howe's system by providing stability and composure, indeed evidenced by the club's joint-best defensive record in the Premier League last term, alongside champions Manchester City with 33.

Robinson would open up a whole new dimension, with the USMNT star ranking among the top 13% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 20% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref - also demonstrating his defensive ability by ranking among the top 10% for interceptions per 90.

This certainly differs to Burn's skill set, who ranks among the top 2% for clearances and aerials won per 90, but also among the bottom 5% for progressive carries and the bottom 16% for successful take-ons per 90.

Isak plundered ten goals from just 17 Premier League starts last season after completing his £63m transfer from Real Sociedad but failed to score across all five of his outings on the left flank.

Given that the £120k-per-week sharpshooter ranks among the top 12% of attacking midfielders and wingers for touches in the attacking box, he is perhaps just searching for some creative support to play him into goalscoring opportunity, and Robinson can do just that.

Editor Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic certainly thinks so, as he said: "Antonee Robinson can BALL. He’s such a dynamic LB. His ball progression is fun to watch. He is electric in his dribble and delivery."

The increase in competition and expectation next year will warrant the inclusion of a new option from the left-back position, and Robinson could play a starring role, helping to make star man Isak all the more unplayable in the process.