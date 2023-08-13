Highlights Newcastle are lining up a move for one of the most sought-after young defenders in Europe.

He could cost as much as £86m.

The player is similar to Jurrien Timber, who joined Arsenal this summer.

Newcastle United are reportedly considering signing a prodigious talent to complete Eddie Howe's summer transfer activity, with the central defence the final piece of the puzzle...

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

That's according to the Daily Mail's Craig Hope, who claims that Benfica starlet Antonio Silva is on Newcastle's shortlist as Howe and technical director Dan Ashworth devise a plan to secure one more signing.

This follows deals for Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento, with the former two already making a big impact on their debuts last weekend against Aston Villa in a 5-1 victory.

Read the latest Newcastle transfer news HERE...

Silva, aged 19, is believed to hold a €100m (£86m) buyout clause in his contract with the Portuguese giants, and while this is an unrealistic valuation, Ashworth will no doubt be working hard to discover the feasibility of a deal, with a loan move internally discussed.

Who is Antonio Silva?

Such an exorbitant release clause has unquestionably acted as a deterrent for potential suitors, but it is a testament to the player's quality that Benfica have woven such a condition into his contract.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all been credited with an interest over the past year, but Newcastle's exciting project, and of course affluence, could allow Howe to forge ahead with a package to lure the teenage talent away from his homeland and toward Tyneside.

Despite his youth and inexperience, the "incredible" prospect, as he has been hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has been riding the crest of a wave with the Eagles, having played 46 matches across all competitions last season - including starting all ten matches in the Champions League - as his outfit triumphed in the Liga Portugal.

As per Sofascore, he recorded an average rating of 7.17 across 30 matches in the league, completing 92% of his passes, averaging 1.9 tackles and 2.9 clearances per game and keeping 16 clean sheets.

As such, he could be Newcastle's instant answer to Jurrien Timber, with the versatile defender completing a £38m transfer from Ajax this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to make incremental gains on his title-chasing side.

Timber's ball-playing ability sets him in good stead to succeed at the Emirates Stadium, ranking among the top 1% of positional peers for pass completion, progressive passes and progressive carries, and the top 3% for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref.

Likewise, Silva is a progressive defender who enjoys playing on the front foot.

Indeed, compared to the Dutchman, he ranks among the top 2% of positional peers for pass completion, also ranking among the top 11% for goals, the top 17% for progressive passes and the top 20% for progressive carries per 90, and he could serve as the build-up conductor to kickstart the Newcastle attacking transitions for years to come.

Having already earned four caps for Portugal, Silva looks like he boasts all the qualities to thrive at the highest level and emulate Timber's rise to stardom.

Indeed, he could even become a "superstar" - as he has been called by Jamie Carragher, and if Howe chooses to swoop and integrate him into the St. James' Park squad, he will no doubt live up to that tag over the coming years.