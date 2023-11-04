Newcastle United might have been beset with a deluge of injuries over the past few weeks but underscored the value of their squad under Eddie Howe after dispatching dismal Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this week.

The emphatic 3-0 victory in the Carabao Cup came despite heavy rotation, and the Magpies will now feel confident that another high-profile opponent can be felled today, with Arsenal travelling to St. James’ Park in the Premier League.

The Gunners, unlike Erik ten Hag’s team, are firing on all cylinders right now - despite their own League Cup exit - and have proved that last season’s title-chasing charge was not a one-off.

Howe’s not really been inclined to issue much rotation in the top flight this term, though the mounting pile of injuries, coupled with some stellar showings on Wednesday, could prompt an alteration or two.

Lewis Hall’s season by numbers

Perhaps the most exciting narrative spun from Newcastle’s recent victory centres around the swift rise of Lewis Hall, who joined the club on loan from Chelsea in the summer, with the move set to be made permanent next year for up to £35m.

Chelsea were abject last year but found a bright spark in the 19-year-old, who made 11 senior appearances and won the Academy Player of the Season, hailed as a "top-tier talent" with "unbelievable dribbling ability" by BBC Sports' Raj Chohan.

As per FBref, he ranks inside the top 10% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for total shots, shot-creating actions, touches in the attacking box, tackles and interceptions per 90; simply, he must start after scoring his first goal in an impressive showing against Man United last time out, given the circumstances.

The full-back must be deployed to bring some energy and zest to the left channel, with Dan Burn's services possibly being required further infield.

While Burn has done a stellar job this season, his lack of mobility might set Bukayo Saka in good stead to run rings around him, and given that both Sven Botman and Fabian Schar might be sidelined, this would be an apt move to make.

In a more high-profile slice of team news, Joelinton is fit and firing at full capacity again after ebbing and flowing from form and fitness in the early stage, and could be crucial to stifling Arsenal's threat.

The stats that show that Joelinton could damage Arsenal

Having been so under-par for the bulk of his early days on Tyneside, it is remarkable that Joelinton has now bloomed into a player of unvaried brilliance, unwaveringly tenacious and utterly relentless, a veritable engine to power Howe's machine.

The striker-turned-midfielder has been at the centre of Newcastle's success and was described as “immense” by journalist Josh Bunting, and it is his clutch of qualities that could dismantle a confident, cohesive Gunners side.

Joelinton has only started twice in the Premier League since the start of September, but has played the full 90 against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend before starring for the duration at Old Trafford.

An "animal” of a midfield force - as was once dubbed by Julian Nagelsmann - Joelinton has completed 87% of his passes in the top flight this term, averaging 1.1 key passes, 1.7 tackles and 4.3 ball recoveries per game, also succeeding with 63% of his dribbles.

It is his faculty for barrelling forward motions that is so important to United's play; fortified by deep-lying maestro Bruno Guimaraes' stability, Joelinton ranks among the top 9% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 19% for progressive carries, the top 8% for successful take-ons, the top 10% for interceptions and the top 14% for aerial wins per 90.

The £85k-per-week star will bring the physicality that will be necessary to sink Arsenal, who will utilise the likes of Declan Rice in the middle to establish a foothold in the crucial central battle.

Hall's deployment could be important for Howe, but ensuring that Joelinton is charged and ready to wreak havoc is paramount to sustaining this good streak of form and closing the distance on second-placed Arsenal.