Newcastle United are eyeing up a move to sign a new attacker for Eddie Howe at the end of the current Premier League season as PIF look to make progress towards their goal of becoming the best side in world football.

Newcastle endure tough summer

Despite high hopes heading into the transfer window, Newcastle fans were left disappointed when the window ultimately slammed shut, having failed to make any major signings. After balancing their books through the sales of highly-rated pair Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, the Magpies tried to pull off a £70m move for Marc Guehi, only for Crystal Palace to reject their multiple advances.

It meant that Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer was their only defensive addition, with two goalkeepers signed as well as young attacking talent William Osula.

Having kept their powder dry this summer though, there is plenty of scope for future investment, and Howe's side are thought to be keeping tabs on a new forward.

Magpies eye up cheap deal in 2025

Now, it has been reported that Newcastle are keeping an eye on the situation of Leroy Sané at Bayern Munich as they look for a potential cheap deal. Sané is down to the final 12 months of his £325,000 a week deal in Bavaria, and is yet to pen fresh terms with the German giants, for whom he has featured 175 times.

Leroy Sané at Bayern Munich Appearances 175 Goals 48 Assists 50 Minutes per goal/assist 118

He is yet to play for them this season though, having undergone groin surgery over the summer and only returning to training just before the international break. There are longer term concerns over his position at the Allianz Arena too, with Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Mathys Tel and summer addition Michael Olise all fighting it out for the two wide spots for Vincent Kompany's side.

Now, GiveMeSport claim that Newcastle are one of the sides keeping a close eye on his situation, and are ready to offer the German a route back to the Premier League "within the next 12 months", either on a cut-price January deal or as a free transfer in the summer.

It is added that for Sané to remain at Bayern, "he will have to take a pay cut" on his current salary, while there are also "plans" in place "to bring in further reinforcements" in the wide areas after missing out on Desire Doué over the summer.

A move to Tyneside would certainly offer Sané regular first team football, with Newcastle still in the market for a right winger to mirror the performances of Anthony Gordon on the opposite flank. Still just 28-years-old, Sané is still one of the top wingers in world football, and was hailed by both England captain Harry Kane and former Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel across the past 12 months.

"I love playing with Leroy. We have a very good connection - on and off the pitch. He's a fantastic player and a fantastic guy," Kane told Sport1 after a win over Heidenheim in 2023.

Meanwhile, in the same month Thomas Tuchel explained: “Physically he’s a machine. He can implement our instructions like almost nobody else. As well as his talent, his physical condition is top-class."

For now, it remains a case of waiting to see how contract talks unfold, but were he to become available then Newcastle would be ready to make a statement signing, and bring in the first already world-class signing of Howe's reign.