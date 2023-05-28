Newcastle United are interested in signing Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard this summer, with the Frenchman's future in Germany cast into doubt following a contractual stalemate.

The 27-year-old's deal with the Bavarian giants expires in one year, and Thomas Tuchel's side might look to recuperate as much of the €35m (£30m) that they paid Stuttgart for his signature as possible.

Due to the situation, a fee as little as €30m (£26m) could be enough to prise him away from Munich, with previous reports claiming that Bayern do not want a player of his calibre to be allowed to depart on a free transfer.

Newcastle boast one of the Premier League's superlative right-backs Kieran Trippier, who has been instrumental since signing from Atletico Madrid for £12m in January 2022, but at 32 years old, his prowess will not last forever and the requisite moves must be made to unearth a worthy successor.

Pavard could be the heir, and with the Magpies now boasting an affluence to rival any thriving outfit on the global stage a deal could be forthcoming this summer.

Should Newcastle sign Benjamin Pavard?

Few affiliated with Newcastle would have predicted with confidence that a return to the Champions League would be forthcoming this season, but the Tyneside outfit have exerted their authority with might and conviction and are now well-placed to take the next stride and challenge for major honours on multiple fronts.

The allure of joining the fray at St James' Park has not been so great for an age, and first-rate stars such as Pavard - who has been dubbed "one of the best" by Uli Hoeness - will be linked with the club with regularity, earning a place among the likes of Manchester City, who are the current juggernauts in English football.

The ecstasy of a return to the forefront has been clinched, but now is the time to ensure that the ascension maintains speed, and Pavard, who can play as a full-back, central defender and defensive midfielder, would bring the kind of dynamic cover that Howe needs.

Having forged 161 displays for Bayern, scoring 12 goals and assists apiece, the 27-year-old has played a central role in an outfit harvesting silverware with an incessant drive, notably winning the Champions League and a fourth Bundesliga title this weekend - while also winning the 2018 World Cup with France.

As per FBref, the £84k-per-week gem ranks among the top 5% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 2% for pass completion, the top 1% for progressive passes and the top 4% for interceptions per 90.

Described as a "real talent" by Thomas Hitzlsperger, he could become an indispensable option for Howe, perhaps blossoming into the 45-year-old's own version of Arsenal phenom Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has been one of the centrepieces of the Gunners' title-chasing campaign since signing from Manchester City for £32m last summer.

Zinchenko is a quintessential example of the modern inverted full-back, drifting infield and utilising his adept progressive passing to exploit the half-spaces and contribute to offensive transitions with a definitive role.

He ranks among the top 8% of full-backs for pass completion and the top 1% for progressive passes per 90, having been hailed a "pickpocket" by Forbes' Mark Joyella for recycling possession and instigating driving movements with aplomb.

Newcastle must look to emulate his impact by signing Pavard, and while they boast a gem of Trippier's ilk already, adding another dimension will only enhance their prospects of achieving their lofty goals next year.