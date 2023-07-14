Newcastle United recently secured a massive deal for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali. They have paid a reported £55m for the Italian - a transfer that has become the second-biggest in their history.

But who else is on that list? Football FanCast takes a look back at the 10 most expensive transfers in club history following Tonali's arrival.

11 Michael Owen - £17m from Real Madrid

We're going all the way back to 2005 for this one. Newcastle swept in to sign the legendary striker after his sole season in Madrid - despite the fact he famously wanted to return to Liverpool. They paid what was then a club-record fee for Owen, too, after the Reds offered a mere £8m.

The £17m Newcastle paid, per the BBC, wasn't well-spent. Owen, just four years after winning the Ballon d'Or, suffered terribly from injuries during his spell and didn't exactly ingratiate himself with the fans.

Indeed, Owen would later refer to his spell on Tyneside as a "downward step", while his relationship with the supporters and the club's board turned sour.

This one was certainly a miss.

10 Callum Wilson - £20m from Bournemouth

Sky Sports has Wilson's fee at £20m back in 2020, and you've got to say it was a fantastic deal. The English striker struck 12 times in his debut campaign before injury problems limited him to just eight the following year.

Of course, Wilson arrived before the takeover, but any worries that he'd suddenly be surplus to requirements were firmly put to bed last season as he notched 18 Premier League goals and secured Champions League football for Newcastle - that alone was worth £20m and then some.

It could be argued that Wilson's early contributions for the club prevented the Toon from becoming embroiled in deep relegation trouble under Steve Bruce - who should perhaps receive some credit for luring the striker away from the south coast.

9 Miguel Almiron - £21m from Atlanta United

What a bizarre signing Almiron has been. He arrived as a bit of a risk for a club that didn't like to spend much money - the £21m paid, per the BBC, was a record for an MLS player.

His arrival also marked the most expensive in Newcastle's history at the time, with Rafael Benitez taking a big chance on the winger in January 2019.

It was a risk that, initially, didn't pay off. Newcastle were left in mid-table mediocrity as Almiron struggled to adapt to the Premier League, while Benitez jumped ship the following summer.

His lowest ebb was perhaps being infamously used as a punchline by Jack Grealish back at the end of the 2021/22 season. Last time out, though, everything changed and Almiron clicked in a big way with Newcastle.

The Paraguayan scored 11 times and even won Player of the Month in October 2022. Almiron is certainly not a punchline anymore.

8 Joe Willock - £25m from Arsenal

Willock initially joined Newcastle on loan and was absolutely sensational across a 14-game spell - scoring eight times from midfield.

That haul included a run of scoring in seven consecutive games - becoming the youngest Premier League player to do so and emulating a feat only matched in Newcastle colours by Alan Shearer - which is all the more impressive considering his position in midfield.

That led to his permanent arrival for £25m, per Sky Sports, and while he hasn't quite matched those heights since, Willock has carved out a nice role for himself.

He's proven to be a very solid addition to the squad, and at just 23 still, it feels like Willock is only going to get better and better.

7 Chris Wood - £25m from Burnley

Wood was a surprise signing in January 2022, moving from Burnley for what Sky Sports say was a £25m fee. Bizarrely, he's already left the club - he signed for Nottingham Forest at a £10m loss, initially on loan in January.

But Wood, while splitting opinions, did what he arrived to do. He was one of the first big-money signings by the new regime and weakened then-relegation rivals Burnley in the process as they looked to consolidate themselves in the Premier League.

It was perhaps his influence off the pitch that was more notable than his goalscoring exploits and was nevertheless a key cog in Howe's early months on Tyneside as he dragged the Toon away from the bottom regions of the table. Newcastle then moved on to bigger things very, very quickly.

6 Sven Botman - £32m from Lille

Botman was a long-term target for Newcastle and they attempted to sign him in January 2022. They couldn't secure a deal with Lille, however, and had to wait before a £32m was accepted six months later, per the BBC.

The defender was something of a coup for the Magpies, too. He was highly sought-after across Europe as one of the most promising defenders around. That's a reputation he lived up to last season and has earned multiple call-ups to the senior Netherlands squad. While he is yet to make his full international debut, at 23, Botman could yet end up being something special.

5 Bruno Guimaraes - £40m from Lyon

What a signing. Sky Sports has Bruno's fee at £40m in January 2022 and he was so good in his initial six month-spell that Newcastle could have sold him for double that last summer, with reports suggesting champions Manchester City could have been plotting a player-plus-cash deal to bring the midfielder to the Etihad Stadium.

Instead, they held onto the Brazilian, and that was certainly the right move. Bruno looks like one of the best midfielders in the Premier League right now and Newcastle will do well to find a better signing anytime soon. His instant impact has been symbolic of their rise in the last 18 months.

4 Joelinton - £40m from Hoffenheim

Well, if the Almiron transfer has been strange, this has been even stranger. Joelinton arrived for a club-record fee from Hoffenheim as the answer to Newcastle's goalscoring woes in the summer of 2019.

Only, the £40m they paid, per the Guardian, always looked strange as the Brazilian had only scored seven times the previous season, while the most he'd ever managed was eight.

Thus, many joked about Joelinton during his early days on Tyneside, and it appeared Newcastle had made the wrong transfer as he finished his first campaign with two goals.

However, it turned out they were just using him in the wrong position. After switching to a midfield role, the player looked transformed and now that £40m fee looks like a very good deal. While his Premier League goal tally still only stands at 16, his regular place in Eddie Howe's squad shows how crucial he has been to the team and their successes under the former Bournemouth boss.

It is difficult to think of a comparison here - it's bizarre.

3 Anthony Gordon - £45m from Everton

Sky Sports say Newcastle paid £45m for Gordon, which sounded like a lot at the time. Six months on, it looks like far too much for a player who's only really ever showed potential rather than proven quality.

He's still only 22, of course, with plenty of time to turn things around. One goal in 16 games shows he's got plenty of work to do if he isn't to become the ownership's first true mistake - though his dazzling performances for England at the U21 European Championship, which saw him named as Player of the Tournament - show just what could be in store for the Magpies if they keep the faith and nurture his talent well.

2 Sandro Tonali - £55m from AC Milan

Tonali has become Newcastle's marquee signing of the season so far, and is a true statement of intent as the Toon seek to become one of Europe's powerhouses.

Tonali led Milan to a Champions League semi-final last season and will look to deliver similar successes for the Magpies on the European stage as Eddie Howe's men prepare for a first Champions League campaign in 20 years.

Whether he will turn out to be value for money remains to be seen, but his arrival could suggest that Newcastle are here to stay when it comes to bringing the very best talents to St James' Park.

1 Alexander Isak - £60m from Real Soceidad

Like Botman, the arrival of Isak was a coup for Newcastle and a true statement that they wanted to sit at the top table. The Swedish striker was one of the top young strikers on the planet and few questioned the £60m fee, as reported by the BBC.

Injuries limited him in his debut campaign, but 10 goals in 17 starts is still a fine return. He began his Newcastle career with a goal at Anfield on debut, and while his initial run of three goals in four games was stunted by fitness problems, he really hit his stride in the latter months of the most recent campaign.

Isak is also capable of moments - such as his superb run against Everton last term - where he just looks different class. Put the injuries behind him and Newcastle have a special player.