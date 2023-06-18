Newcastle United have been reported to hold an interest in Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson, but the USMNT international has endured a torrid time in the Premier League this year.

That's following an exclusive from Football League World, who claim that Magpies technical director Dan Ashworth has his eye on Aaronson and his international and Leeds teammate Tyler Adams this summer after the Whites were relegated from the top-flight after three seasons.

The 22-year-old only signed last summer for around £25m and started brightly, but as Leeds' campaign deteriorated so did Aaronson's, and he might be searching for new pastures as the outfit look to recuperate some of the sum paid to RB Salzburg.

Newcastle are in the market for new firepower in the central department after qualifying for the Champions League with a top-four finish, but the main question on supporters' lips would be whether signing the ace would be the most auspicious move to make...

Should Newcastle sign Brendan Aaronson?

Aaronson still has four years left at Elland Road after penning a five-year deal upon signing for the club, but there is every possibility that he will be shipped on as Leeds look to rebuild ahead of mounting a bid for promotion straight back to the top flight.

And while he is clearly a talented playmaker, given Newcastle's newfound stature and breakthrough to European competition, it is unlikely that Howe would be inclined to make the move with the squad's midfield already so robust and reliable.

The 29-cap ace only scored once across the entirety of the 22/23 Premier League season, assisting a further three goals, and was even branded a "lightweight" by pundit Jon Newsome for his anonymous, almost lackadaisical presence on the pitch.

As per Sofascore, the £45k-per-week American recorded a, candidly, woeful average league rating of 6.51, and while he completed 79% of his passes and averaged 1.3 key passes per game, his flimsiness was on full show as he won only 40% of his contested duels and succeeded with 41% of his attempted dribbles.

And given that Magpies outcast Ryan Fraser statistically completed a better season, recording an average rating of 6.71 after playing just eight times all year, it hardly seems to be the most propitious option for the Toon to delve down.

Especially considering the likes of James Maddison and Dominik Szoboszlai have peppered the rumour mill with reports of United's heated interest in their services.

Fraser, while embodying the etymology of the word peripheral under Howe's wing at St. James's Park, won 59% of his duels in the Premier League and at least held his own, something that Aaronson - who reportedly has a relegation clause worth in the region of £25m - has, as illustrated by the aforementioned metrics, failed to do.

Such talents would undoubtedly come at greater cost, but Newcastle have established the foundation for a future laden in success and must now make the right moves to ensure that the good fortunes this year do not falter with the turning of the page, and Aaronson, talented as he may be, is surely not the answer at such a crucial stage in this burgeoning outfit's development as a European superpower.