Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is set to be offered a new contract following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

How much does Guimaraes earn at Newcastle?

The Brazilian has taken to life in the Premier League like a duck to water having become a key figure in Eddie Howe's starting XI since arriving back in January 2022.

Indeed, having landed on Tyneside from the Ligue 1 outfit Lyon, the 25-year-old midfielder has gone on to make 57 appearances for the Toon across all competitions (via Transfermarkt).

And the signing of players such as the £120k-per-week Brazilian has played a huge role in the Magpies' recent success which has seen them rise to the top four of the Premier League table.

With Champions League football now on the menu for next season, a big summer lies ahead of the Toon with potentially a new level of transfer activity unlocked as a result of their European qualification.

However, it appears they are looking to begin the off-season by securing the future of one of their star players despite Guimaraes having three years remaining on his current deal.

Speaking on his latest Here We Go podcast, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared some new information he has received on the Newcastle midfielder:

(0:45) "Newcastle want to offer very soon they are already preparing the proposal a new deal to Bruno Guimaraes. This is about Newcastle because they know that some big clubs around Europe are tracking the situation of Bruno Guimaraes.

"It's true that Liverpool like the player but they know that it's almost impossible to sign him the summer. Same for Barcelona, so they appreciate the player but it's going to be really complicated to sign Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

"And this is why Newcastle want to offer him a new deal. So the conversation will start soon​​​​​​​."

Who wants to sign Bruno Guimaraes?

It has been another impressive campaign in England for the 25-year-old who has been able to provide a return of four goals and five assists in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

Guimaraes has already lifted the North East Football Writers' Player of the Year award earlier this year with the Toon surprising many in pushing for a top-four finish.

However, his efforts have been recognised by more than just those in the north east with the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool linked with a potential move for the Brazilian.

These are two of Europe's biggest clubs which could prove difficult for many players to turn down if the offer came in for them.

But securing Guimaraes down to a new and improved deal could send a big message from the Toon toward any potential interested parties in their main man.

On top of that, the impact Guimaraes has had at Newcastle cannot be understated with Howe clearly delighted with what he has seen from the former Lyon star:

“He’s a very important piece (in our project). When you look at our team, I think he’s a unique player, you’re not going to find too many players like him. The way he receives the ball, his technical delivery under pressure, his eye for a creative pass," he said.

Given those on Tyneside have been left so impressed with the 25-year-old, perhaps a new deal could be as much of a reward for the Brazilian as a statement towards other clubs.