Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has hit back at Michail Antonio for calling him a 'super sub Cal' under Eddie Howe.

Has Wilson been in form this season?

Eddie Howe's men had a weekend to remember after thumping their Champions League rivals Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 on Tyneside.

However, Wilson did not start the game as the Magpies ran riot in the early stages of the game where they were able to put five goals past the north Londoners inside the opening 21 minutes.

The 31-year-old did come off the bench with 24 minutes remaining of the game and he was able to put the cherry on the cake to take back Newcastle's five-goal advantage after Harry Kane netted for the visitors (via Transfermarkt).

Wilson's game time has dramatically decreased over recent months with the England striker having only started six of their last seven Premier League games.

But he did reward his manager with two goals on Thursday night as he was awarded a spot in the starting XI against Everton at Goodison Park.

And speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast, Wilson warned Antonio and their host Rickie Haywood-Williams not to label him a 'super sub' as it was suggested he was happy to remain an option off the bench for Howe:

(30:55) "Nah, don't ever call me that. Man is not that. Man is not that, ever.

"Super sub, you know. Super Cal let alone superb sub."

Should Wilson start over Isak?

It has been a difficult couple of months for the £46k-per-week Wilson who has found his spot in the starting XI taken by the club's record signing, Alexander Isak.

The Swede has laid down the gauntlet for the starting spot having now netted 10 Premier League goals in his 988 minutes of action (via Transfermarkt).

This has left Wilson with an incredibly tough task of competing with a striker whose goal/minute ratio has only been bettered by Erling Haaland this term.

However, in his previous start prior to Thursday night, against Antonio's side, Wilson was able to find the back of the net twice before being taken off as he searched for his hat trick.

Perhaps frustratingly for the England striker, Wilson has actually made a difference when coming off the bench in recent weeks with two goals and an assist off the bench this month alone.

Wilson won't wish injury on a fellow teammate, however, Isak's injury record hasn't been great since arriving on Tyneside so the opportunity could certainly arise before the end of the campaign for the 31-year-old.

But dislodging one of the league's in-form strikers out of Howe's starting XI does feel like a huge ask.

With Champions League football potentially on the menu for next season, it will be interesting to see if Wilson will accept his role from the bench over the summer ahead of what could be an exciting 2023/24 campaign for Newcastle.