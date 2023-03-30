Newcastle United could possibly offer the American winger Christian Pulisic with an exit away from Chelsea in the summer with the expectation for him to leave.

Will Pulisic leave Chelsea in the summer?

The 24-year-old will enter the summer with just one year remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge where he has had his struggles in recent months.

Albeit having been sidelined through a knee injury recently, the American has only been able to earn seven starts in the Premier League this season (via Transfermarkt).

Pulisic has been linked with a potential exit from Stamford Bridge before with the likes of Leeds United said to be an interested club in the past.

And speaking on SiriusXM, insider Pete O'Rourke has suggested Eddie Howe's side are one of the clubs who would likely show an interest in the summer if the £150k-per-week winger is to become available:

(1:06:00) "But I think if he had been fit in January, I think there was a real possibility he could have left Chelsea even then there was some interest from other clubs.

"I'm sure there'll be interest from other Premier League clubs in the summer if he does become available on the transfer market. I know a number of clubs do like him, Newcastle being one of them, so maybe that might be a landing spot for him."

Would Pulisic improve Newcastle?

It has been a challenging campaign for Pulisic who has only been able to return one goal and one assist in the Premier League across his 18 appearances (via Transfermarkt).

Another player who has been struggling to find his form in the Premier League is Allan Saint-Maximin with the Frenchman not producing a goal or an assist in the league since November (via Transfermarkt).

Anthony Gordon did come in during the summer for a hefty fee which would suggest the spot at left-wing will be covered when he returns from injury.

Therefore, it would leave a big question as to whether Pulisic would be willing to fight for his spot in the Newcastle side having struggled to do so at Chelsea.

On the right wing, Miguel Almiron has shown some stunning form this season, however, there may be some doubts as to whether he can deliver those figures on a consistent basis.

The Paraguayan has netted 11 goals in the league this season, but there has been a slight decrease in his output since the turn of the year (via Transfermarkt).

Despite Saint-Maximin's poor record in front of goal, the Frenchman has provided a much more impressive number of take-ons per 90 minutes than the American (via Fbref).

Pulisic has been labelled a "magician" by sports writer Al Butler during the 2022 World Cup, however, his disappearing act in front of goal may be a big concern for any side if he becomes available in the summer.