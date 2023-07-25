Newcastle United may look to consider furthering their interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher following reports that the England international has been made available for transfer this summer.

Having finished fourth in the Premier League this year, the free-flowing Tyneside outfit have secured a return to Champions League football after two decades away, and the moves made on the transfer front since the lucrative PIF club takeover in 2021 have been nothing short of emphatic.

Manager Eddie Howe and technical director Dan Ashworth have hit the mark on almost every occasion, and knowing that the return to European football now demands first-rate acquisitions to retain this newfound stature has resulted in some stellar work this summer.

Sandro Tonali has arrived from AC Milan for £55m, while Harvey Barnes has joined the Toon ranks from Leicester City for a reported £38m; with the St. James' Park side starting to take shape, Gallagher could be a fine option to complete the squad ahead of an anticipated campaign.

Who wants to sign Conor Gallagher?

West Ham United have recently seen a £40m advance rebuffed by the Blues, despite claims that the 23-year-old has been deemed 'surplus to requirements'.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast last week, journalist Dean Jones stated that Everton and Newcastle have both also tabled offers for Gallagher, and Howe could now decide to take things up a level following the recent revelations.

How would Conor Gallagher perform at Newcastle?

Some might consider a Magpies swoop for Gallagher unnecessary after the completion of the Tonali deal, but with the increase in competition that Champions League football will bring, it might prove to be a shrewd investment.

Especially when considering there is also now a newfound expectation for silverware, and as such Howe will seek for the best way to make progress in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, claiming Newcastle's first slice of major silverware since 1969.

Gallagher might not have exhibited his best work last season with Chelsea, but the club were in such a staggering state of disarray that it was a tall order for anyone to flourish, and if his performances on loan at Crystal Palace the season prior are anything to go by, the Toon could sign a robust and "relentless" player - as he was hailed as by one analyst after his spell at Selhurst Park.

As per Sofascore, the seven-cap star recorded an average Premier League rating of 7.08 across the 21/22 campaign, scoring eight goals, completing 81% of his passes and averaging two tackles per game.

For comparison, Joelinton - who is the ace's most comparable player on FBref - scored six goals, completed 82% of his passes and averaged 2.2 tackles per match last year after an exemplary season.

Real Madrid prodigy Jude Bellingham is also listed as a similar player, ranking among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive passes, the top 8% for progressive carries, the top 1% for successful take-ons and the top 7% for blocks per 90.

There is certainly a semblance there to Gallagher's game, who ranks among the top 19% for progressive carries, the top 21% for successful take-ons and the top 4% for blocks per 90 - sure, not quite so impressive, but Gallagher has not demonstrated the best of his abilities at Stamford Bridge and given a clean slate on Tyneside, could raise such metrics even higher with a prominent role.

It's also worth remembering Bellingham is one of the most coveted talents in world football - evidenced by his recent £88.5m transfer to the Los Blancos fold, and the mere fact that Gallagher could be mentioned in the same breath is a testament to his own arsenal.

Once called a "manager's dream" by former Eagles boss Patrick Vieira, the £50k-per-week ace is seemingly at the end of the road in west London, and Howe could turn the key on his midfield construction and commence an auspicious new chapter at the club with his prospective signing.