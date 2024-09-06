Newcastle United are now believed to be considering using the Marc Guehi money to sign a £100m-rated midfielder, according to a recent transfer update.

Newcastle transfer news

The summer transfer window may now be closed, meaning the Magpies can't make new signings until January, but that isn't stopping Paul Mitchell and Co from getting their ducks in a row for 2025, identifying targets after what many fans believed to be a disastrous summer window.

One such figure is Kevin Zenon, with Newcastle linked with a move for the Boca Juniors midfielder, considering him an exciting long-term prospect. They have even made an initial approach for the 23-year-old winger, whose left foot has been described as "magical".

Meanwhile, Barcelona winger Raphinha continues to be touted as a possible target for Newcastle in the coming transfer windows, as they look to snap up an upgrade to Miguel Almiron. The Brazilian has been linked with a switch to St James' Park numerous times in the past, and they are believed to be willing to match Barca's £52m valuation of him.

It is always important for Eddie Howe and Mitchell to be looking into the future and eyeing signings for the summer of 2025, and it looks as though one exciting player has been identified as an ambitious option.

Newcastle interested in "outstanding" midfielder

According to The Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel, Newcastle are interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton next summer, with Liverpool and Manchester City also mentioned as being in the mix. The Magpies of course have money in the coffers after failing with a near £70m deal for Wharton's teammate, Marc Guehi, whose position as Palace captain could now stifle a future move as well.

It has been claimed that the Eagles value the young midfielder at over £100m, and while Newcastle's interest is only thought to be "tentative", he would surely be viewed as a long-term successor to Bruno Guimaraes in the middle of the park.

Wharton could be a fantastic signing by Newcastle in 2025, having enjoyed a meteoric rise this year, joining Palace in January and then being named in England's squad for Euro 2024. It would be a shrewd way to use the Guehi money if a deal for the centre-back is indeed dead in the water.

A gifted young midfielder with elegance to his game, the 20-year-old was lauded by Newcastle legend Alan Shearer earlier this year, who said of him after an eye-catching performance away to Liverpool.

"They said Palace got him on the cheap. I understand why today. I've been watching him and he's been really impressive. Today he was, without doubt, he ran that midfield. When you consider who he was against and the fact it was at Anfield. That's a pretty big thing to say but he was outstanding."

In Wharton, Newcastle wouldn't only be signing a player who could mature into something great as the years pass, but they would also be getting a footballer who is ready to shine in the Premier League for them from the off, having proven himself at Palace.

Granted, the lure of Liverpool and City acts as a real threat to the Magpies' chances of getting their man, but they should be willing to break the bank for him, having averaged 2.3 tackles per game in the league this season, as well as one key pass per match.