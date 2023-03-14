Newcastle United are likely to sign a new left-back in the summer transfer window with Dan Burn currently playing out of position.

Since PIF took over on Tyneside, the Magpies have brought in two permanent signings at left-back in Matt Targett and Dan Burn.

Targett joined initially on loan from Aston Villa, but his stay was made permanent last summer, however, he has had his struggles since with Burn keeping him out of the starting XI.

And although Burn has racked up the majority of the starts under Eddie Howe at left-back, he is naturally a centre-back who has been shifted out of position.

Speaking on the Let's Talk Football show, insider Jacque Talbot has claimed the Magpies will be looking to bring in a more natural option at left-back in the summer:

(11:35) "I've just remembered, as well, we've got Dan Burn playing at left-back at the moment. I'm not sure whether that is part of the formula where they make a three and Trippier goes up.

"But possibly another left-back. More than likely another left-back I feel."

Do Newcastle need a new left-back?

On the other side of the defence is Kieran Trippier who has proven to be an incredibly shrewd piece of business by the Magpies with the 32-year-old having racked up eight assists this season.

However, at left-back, Burn has struggled to provide much of an attacking threat with the Blyth-born defender yet to register a single assist this season. However, he has played the third most amount of minutes.

Reports have emerged recently suggesting a move for Arsenal's Kieran Tierney could be a potential option for the Toon in the summer.

He would certainly provide Howe with a more natural fit at left-back and could help strengthen their depth at centre-back by freeing Burn of the responsibility on the left.

However, the Scotsman would arrive on Tyneside with his own baggage having had an incredibly difficult time in north London as a result of his injury issues.

And due to his inability to remain fit for a prolonged period of time, Tierney's returns over the years at Arsenal are unlikely to impress the Newcastle fans.

Given Burn's attacking threat is virtually nil, it does seem as if Dan Ashworth could be right in looking to strengthen their left-back options.

But considering Newcastle are a side who have suffered heavily from injury issues, it will be interesting to see if Tierney's record proves off-putting for the Toon.