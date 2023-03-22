Newcastle United are one of the Premier League clubs that are keeping tabs on Mason Mount's contract situation at Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window.

Could Mount leave Chelsea in the summer?

The 24-year-old midfielder's future is currently being questioned at Stamford Bridge with the Blues struggling to find an agreement with him over a new deal.

Mount's current deal with the Londoners is set to expire at the end of next season meaning Todd Boehly could be forced to cash in on Mount whilst he can this summer if an agreement isn't reached.

There are, however, a number of Premier League clubs believed to be looking into the possibility of signing the England international.

Indeed, speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has credited the Tynesiders with interest alongside the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool:

"I think at this point now, they're fielding enquiries from elsewhere, he knows that Liverpool wants him, he knows that [Manchester] City and [Manchester] United are keeping an eye on the situation, as are Newcastle. It's an interesting one."

Would Newcastle be a good move for Mount?

Ahead of the summer transfer window, it is believed Eddie Howe's side are targeting an attacking midfielder with James Maddison said to be top of the list.

The Toon have previously made an effort to sign the Leicester City midfielder but have struggled to get a deal over the line as a result of the Foxes' high valuation.

And Maddison is likely to find himself in a similar position to Mount this summer with the England midfielder set to enter the final year of his deal with his current club in the coming months.

But which player would be the best option for Newcastle?

Despite having played fewer games in the Premier League and playing for a much weaker side, Maddison has established himself as the higher performer this season between the pair.

In 20 league appearances, the 26-year-old has provided the struggling Foxes with a return of nine goals and six assists, in comparison to Mount's three goals and two assists (via FBref).

With this in mind, Maddison's return of shot-creating actions has naturally been higher than Mounts but the Leicester man has also provided a near identical defensive return with 1.7 tackles per 90 minutes.

Although Mount is currently absent through a bruised pelvis, Maddison's injury record could well open a door for the Chelsea man to become a viable option for the Magpies in the summer.

The Leicester ace has a long list of injuries over his career, with knee and hip injuries being a regular issue for the 26-year-old during his time at the King Power Stadium.

Although Maddison has outperformed Mount this season, the prospect of signing another player with injury issues could potentially be something which could play on the minds of those at Newcastle.