Newcastle United started the new year how they finished the previous one. A 4-2 loss at Anfield against Premier League leaders Liverpool was the Magpies’ seventh defeat in their last eight matches in all competitions.

While the Geordie outfit managed to stay in the game for long periods, surviving barrage after barrage of the opposition’s attacks, the team grew tired and weary and succumbed to yet another disappointing result.

Several of Eddie Howe's players put in below-par performances on Merseyside as the Reds ran riot on their own turf. However, one Newcastle star in particular let his side down immeasurably.

Dan Burn’s game in numbers

Heading into this game, it seemed logical for the manager to drop Dan Burn from the side after his display at St. James’ Park during Newcastle’s defeat to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day. The 6 ft 7 defender was handed a 3/10 match rating by Chronicle Live, having failed to cope with Forest’s attack throughout the game, especially Anthony Elanga down his side.

Nevertheless, Mohamed Salah was an entirely different animal than Elanga. Perhaps the best solution would have been to deploy Tino Livramento at left-back but due to Kieran Trippier’s absence with a groin injury, Burn kept his place in the backline while Livramento shifted over to the other side.

Unfortunately, Salah always had the beating of the 31-year-old. Burn was dribbled past three times on the night and struggled to deal with the Egyptian’s pace and agility. Salah scored a brace and registered an assist for Cody Gakpo’s winning goal by flicking the ball around Burn with the outside of his boot.

Additionally, Newcastle’s skipper for the game contributed very little in possession, completing merely one pass into the final third and losing possession eight times before being replaced in the 82nd minute. Regardless, Burn wasn’t the worst Newcastle player on the pitch.

Bruno Guimaraes’ game in numbers

Even by his standards over the past few weeks, Bruno Guimaraes had a night to forget at Anfield as Newcastle United’s midfield found themselves overran time and time again. The visitors failed to get to grips with the game and held just 37% of the ball. One of the reasons for this was Bruno’s carelessness in possession.

The Brazilian lost possession of the ball 19 times throughout the match, causing his side to get hit on the break on countless occasions. Furthermore, Guimaraes boasted a passing accuracy of merely 83%, as per Sofascore, which was well below his season average of 87%.

However, it was the midfielder’s defensive despair during the game that let Newcastle down the most. Having picked up a yellow card when the tie was locked goalless, the 26-year-old was dribbled past twice and committed two fouls.

In addition, the ex-Lyon star lost nine of his 17 total duels, according to Sofascore, and looked afraid to put a foot wrong as a result of his yellow card in the 28th minute. Surviving a substitution, Guimaraes was handed a 4/10 match rating by Chronicle Live for his performance which was lower than any other player for the visitors.

Bruno Guimaraes Stats vs Liverpool Minutes 90 Touches 83 Expected Assists 0.02 Passes Into Final Third 8 Passing Accuracy 83% Possession Lost 19 Duels Won 8 Duels Lost 9 Dribbled Past 3 Fouls Committed 2 Stats via Sofascore

If Newcastle are to turn this dreadful run of form around, Howe needs Guimaraes back to his scintillating best, otherwise, his side’s woes will continue.