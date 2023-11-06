Newcastle United dispatched Arsenal 1-0 at St James' Park on Saturday evening and now attention turns back to the Champions League.

The Magpies face a trip to Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night to take on Borussia Dortmund and seek revenge after losing 1-0 against them at the end of October.

Eddie Howe is currently dealing with an overflowing injury table as key stars, such as; Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes all remain sidelined, meaning he could name a similar lineup to the one that recorded victory over the Gunners.

Considering the Toon are fighting for a place in the Champions League knockout stages, the Englishman can ill-afford to rest his key players with only one change expected to be made. Here's the predicted lineup for their clash with Dortmund.

1 GK - Nick Pope

Only Manchester City have conceded fewer xG in the Premier League than Newcastle United's 10.32, as per Understat, and Nick Pope has played a pivotal role in that statistic, making crucial saves and showcasing his presence in between the sticks.

2 RB - Tino Livramento

Livramento replaced the injured Dan Burn at half-time against Arsenal and the "phenomenal" full-back, as described by journalist Thomas Hammond, impressed with his all-action display against the Gunners. With Burn now sidelined, the 21-year-old can now have an extended run in the team, starting against Dortmund on Tuesday. This would be his first Champions League start too; timely.

3 CB: Jamal Lascelles

Sven Botman's injury opened up the opportunity for Jamal Lascelles to showcase his defensive attributes in the heart of the Toon defence and he's done so in fine fashion, captaining the side to clean sheets in victories over Burnley, Crystal Palace and Arsenal. The 29-year-old will continue marshalling Howe's backline against Dortmund.

4 CB: Fabian Schar

Having conjured up a wonder strike against PSG in the Champions League, Fabian Schar has been the man for the big occasion this term. He will start alongside Lascelles once more versus Dortmund where he has the unenviable task of dealing with the pacey and direct Donyell Malen, should he start down that side.

5 LB: Kieran Trippier

With Burn sidelined, Howe could shuffle Trippier across to left back, a position he's played on numerous occasions for England, to accommodate Livramento into the starting eleven. The Englishman, who has posted seven assists this term, is crucial to their attacking output, utilising his wand of a right foot from set pieces.

6 CM: Joelinton

The "monster" - as dubbed by journalist Aaron Stokes for his rapid rise to stardom in a Newcastle shirt - Joelinton's explosive ball-carrying and industry will be crucial to them winning the midfield battle on Tuesday.

7 CM: Bruno Guimaraes

Whilst Joe Willock is knocking on the door for a starting spot, Bruno Guimaraes has firmly closed it on the Englishman. The 25-year-old is the lynchpin of Howe's midfield, with his strength and aggression vital to his side regaining possession. He is one of several Newcastle players who are undroppable at the moment.

8 CM: Sean Longstaff

An immovable object at the heart of Newcastle's midfield this term, Sean Longstaff's tough-tackling and energetic midfield performances have earned him a spot in the midfield alongside Joelinton and Guimaraes.

9 RW: Miguel Almiron

The fleet-footed winger is vital to Newcastle launching their explosive counter-attacks and enjoys cutting in on his peach of a left foot. Having already scored against PSG this term, he will pose a huge threat to Remy Bensebaini, who is likely to start at left-back for the hosts.

10 LW: Anthony Gordon

Although he is yet to register a goal or an assist in the Champions League, Anthony Gordon has been in scintillating form on the left flank for the Toon, frightening the life out of defenders with his pace and trickery while posting four goals and two assists in the top flight, including the winner against Arsenal last time out.

11 ST: Callum Wilson

A nuisance in the penalty area with his clever movement and exceptional finishing, Callum Wilson has gobbled up the majority of the chances that have fallen to him this term with seven goals in 13 appearances in all competitions and is crucial to their chances of recording a positive result.

Newcastle predicted lineup in full: GK - Pope, RB - Livramento, CB - Lascelles, CB - Schar, LB - Trippier, CM - Longstaff, CM - Guimaraes, CM - Joelinton, RW - Almiron, LW - Gordon, ST - Wilson.