Newcastle United are interested in signing Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko this summer as manager Eddie Howe looks to bolster his squad after an immense season in the Premier League.

What's the latest on David Hancko to Newcastle?

That's according to French publication Foot Mercato, who claim that the Magpies have 'inquired' over the Slovakian's availability following Feyenoord's triumphant Eredivisie campaign, winning the league for the first time since 2017.

It's said that Newcastle technical director Dan Ashworth has taken information on the matter and will assess the club's options before deciding whether to lodge a formal offer.

The Dutch champions signed the 25-year-old for just one year ago, but the player's expected transfer value currently sits at just £7m.

Who is David Hancko?

It is no coincidence that Hancko's arrival at De club aan de Maas coincided with their return to silver-laden prominence, and after making 50 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and supplying five assists, the 27-cap international has certainly been the centrepiece of a "successful" season - as he has been described by analyst Kabat Marek.

Ranking among the top 1% of centre-backs across Men's Next 8 divisions - below the top European five - for assists, shot-creating actions and progressive passes, the top 2% for progressive carries and the top 3% for tackles per 90, as per FBref, Hancko could well be Newcastle's immediate answer to Jurrien Timber, who looks poised to join Arsenal.

According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, the Gunners are "on the verge" of completing a deal for Ajax's star centre-back, who has been hailed as "special" by talent scout Antonio Mango and could emerge as one of English football's new standout stars.

Timber is listed as a comparable player to Hancko on FBref and it's easy to discern why. The Dutchman ranks among the top 1% of positional peers for pass completion, progressive passes and progressive carries, the top 6% for successful take-ons, the top 3% for shot-creating actions and the top 16% for assists per 90.

Signing the £15k-per-week Hancko is surely a brilliant move for Howe to make as he looks to consolidate the Magpies' position as a new European force, matching Arsenal in their new defensive addition and ensuring that territory is not ceded - indeed, next year the onus will be on leapfrogging the north London giants and edging closer towards a title challenge.

Hancko is a top "talent" - as he has been called by Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna - and given that the dynamic defender can also play on the left side of the defence, he would surely be a brilliant signing to aid Newcastle in their continuing ascension.