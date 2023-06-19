Newcastle United are in a position of immense strength after years mired in obscurity, and have now identified Davide Frattesi to bolster the midfield after qualifying for the Champions League.

What's the latest on Davide Frattesi to Newcastle?

According to SempreInter, (relaying news from yesterday's edition of Gazzetta dello Sport), Inter Milan are closing in on a move for Sassuolo midfielder Frattesi, with Juventus also interested in a forward-thinking midfielder this summer.

Frattesi has stated that he is unsure whether he is ready for a move to the Premier League at this stage of his career, but the 23-year-old has been a target for the likes of Newcastle, Brighton & Hove Albion and Paris Saint-Germain regardless.

With the likes of Serie A giants Inter Milan and Roma both gunning for the Italy international's services, Sassuolo have touted him at €35m (£30m) - via SBNation relaying reports from Italy - and given Newcastle's affluence, they could well win the bidding war for the prolific centre-midfielder.

How good is Davide Frattesi?

Frattesi might have reservations about departing from his homeland, but he certainly boasts the skill set to flourish in a central role at one of Europe's most prominent outfits, and Newcastle technical director Dan Ashworth must jump on any opportunity to sign him.

This season, he made 36 appearances in the Italian top-flight, scoring seven goals, and has been praised as "something really special" by reporter Wayne Girard after captivating with his performances.

Indeed, as per FBref, the £25k-per-week star ranks among the top 9% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 18% for progressive carries and the top 2% for touches in the attacking box per 90.

While his bursting runs into the box are the most arresting element of his game, Frattesi is a well-rounded ace, having forged an average of 1.8 tackles and 1.1 clearances per game in Serie A this year, also completing 81% of his passes, as per Sofascore.

Given his imposing, progressive skill set, he could be the perfect profile to complement Joelinton in the centre of Eddie Howe's Toon midfield.

Joelinton was signed from Hoffenheim for £40m in 2019, and while flattering to deceive for much of the early phases of his career at St. James's Park as a striker, his conversion to the centre of the park has left him esteemed and hailed as "tireless" by writer James Nalton.

Compared to Frattesi, the £85k-per-week Brazilian ranks among the top 12% of peers for goals, the top 19% for progressive carries, the top 6% for successful take-ons and the top 10% for interceptions per 90, highlighting the glistening similarities between the pair.

Given that Newcastle have achieved a fine sense of equipoise, bolstering the ranks with a signing in Frattesi who would slot in without seam, and while it might seem implausible given his desire to remain in Italy, should the Magpies prevail, their chances of success next season would only be enhanced.