Right-back is seen as "a priority" position for Newcastle United in the transfer window amid reports linking the Magpies with Tino Livramento, according to Pete Graves.

Is Livramento going to Newcastle?

As Newcastle prepare to embark on a first European campaign in two decades, Eddie Howe knows what he has to do in the transfer market to keep the Magpies competitive.

Not reinforcing his current squad would be nothing short of negligent as Newcastle ready themselves to juggle the Champions League, Premier League and domestic cups next campaign.

One area which Howe is keen to strengthen is his defence. Newcastle boasted the sternest backline in the league last season, alongside Manchester City, and conceded just 33 goals in 38 matches.

However, Howe could largely rely on playing the same back four every week, something which will not be possible next term.

According to Sky Sports' Graves, Newcastle will prioritise signing a new right-back this summer to deputise for Kieran Trippier, with the Magpies eyeing Southampton defender Livramento.

Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Greaves said: "I think they're looking for defensive reinforcements. Some of the fans are confused as to why a left-back isn't a priority and I really think they're targeting a right-back.

"Newcastle last year played Dan Burn predominantly at left-back. He is obviously a centre-back by trade but he did a good job at left-back. They've got Matt Targett there who barely played last season but was brought in of course by Eddie Howe after a really successful loan spell from Aston Villa. They've also got Jamal Lewis still there at the club by the way, who's a left-back as well."

He added: "I think they want a right-back because if anything was to happen to Kieran Trippier, there isn't much cover at right-back. Javier Manquillo I think will be one of the players who may leave and move back to Spain. They've got Emil Krafth who can play right-back but he's still recovering from an injury and isn't going to be playing in pre-season.

"They brought in Harrison Ashby who I'm not sure they quite believe is Premier League ready yet and he might go on loan. So, they like Tino Livramento at Southampton and we know that there has been an offer there and we know talks have continued. But he's in that, we talked about it right at the start of the show, in that bracket of fees I think is getting into ridiculous [numbers]."

Graves suggests that Southampton are looking for £30m for their 20-year-old full-back, while Newcastle are only wanting to pay somewhere between £15-20m.

Livramento could serve as a useful deputy to Trippier but his injury concerns make him a somewhat risky signing. The youngster has only played 30 Premier League games in his entire career so far and is still very inexperienced at the top level.

Whether a deal for Livramento is pursued or not remains to be seen but it appears Howe is prioritising a right-back regardless.

How good is Livramento?

Having only managed one full season at Southampton, it is difficult to gauge how good Livramento really is, but at 20-years-old he is certainly a player with great potential.

One of Livramento's best qualities during the 2021/22 season was his ability to support the attack, often bombing down the right wing to offer an overlap option, or driving the ball forward himself from deep.

Compared to other full-backs in the Premier League in 2021/22, Livramento ranked in the top 11% for progressive carries per 90, the top 14% for carries into the final third and the top 24% for carries into the penalty area.

Considering this was his debut campaign at the top level and he was playing for a struggling Saints side, these are fairly impressive numbers for Livramento to have achieved.

Trippier's sensational attacking output from right-back means the player brought in to share his minutes will need to have a similar level of creativity. Livramento certainly has the potential to be Trippier's heir, but whether he is up for the task right now is questionable.