Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson should not have saw his goal disallowed by VAR during their game against Nottingham Forest, according to Dermot Gallagher.

Why was Elliot Anderson's goal disallowed?

Eddie Howe's side closed the gap on fourth spot over the weekend with victory at the City Ground which was then added to on Saturday as Tottenham Hotspur blew their lead to Southampton.

However, they were made to fight until the dying minutes in the game on Friday night to seal the points with Alexander Isak converting his penalty with just minutes remaining.

This came after the Magpies saw Anderson's header disallowed earlier in the half for offside on Sean Longstaff in the build-up to the goal.

But speaking on Sky Sports' Ref Watch, Gallagher has questioned this decision suggesting the goal should have actually stood:

(0:30) "I look for the clues and one of the biggest clues was Forest set up to kick off and they were waiting to kick off when the delay was going on checking.

"I don't really see why the VAR got involved because, for me, Felipe clearly goes to kick the ball out for a corner. I think Jacob Murphy is behind hin would intercept the ball, he knows that.

"He goes to kick the ball out for a corner Murphy's not in an offside position. So he's quite entitled to be there. He goes kick the ball out for a corner."

Were Newcastle robbed by VAR?

It did leave many questioning what VAR was actually looking at during the celebrations of the goals as it felt as if they were looking for a reason to chalk it off.

The issue lies in Felipe's attempted clearance which fell to the feet of Longstaff before Isak crossed the ball in for Anderson to head home.

And the VAR and referee came to the conclusion that it was not a deliberate action to clear the ball in Longstaff's direction, therefore, he was still offside.

However, when watching the replays, it is hard to suggest anything other than the Forest player making a deliberate act to clear the ball.

It does feel as if that should have been the end of the matter and Longstaff should have been made onside through that action.

But as has so often been the case for Newcastle this season, they found themselves on the end of a questionable VAR call.

And many fans will recognise that Paul Tierney was not much better for the hosts with Newcastle's equaliser offering up a potential shout for being chalked off through a foul in the build-up.

However, nothing was given despite there being clear contact, yet VAR dissected the offside incident to come to a conclusion which has left many confused.