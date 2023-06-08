Newcastle United will have to make RB Leipzig playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai one of their more lucrative signings in history if they are to procure his signature this summer.

That's according to Chronicle Live, who claim that Toon technical director Dan Ashworth has reservations over the Hungarian captain's €70m (£60m) release clause.

Despite this, Szoboszlai is a prime target for Eddie Howe's side after captivating supporters in the German Bundesliga with his superlative performances, blending his goalscoring prowess with creative ingenuity to wreak havoc on German defences.

Previous claims from Sky Sports stated that the Magpies have sent scouts to observe the 22-year-old in action on multiple occasions over recent weeks, and with Premier League rivals such as Arsenal and Liverpool also mulling over issuing a swoop for the gem, Newcastle must swiftly decide whether they are prepared to pay such a large sum, though it would likely be money well spent for one of Europe's most prodigious midfielders in the business.

Should Newcastle sign Dominik Szoboszlai?

Described as a "generational talent" by journalist Marcel Moeller, Szoboszlai is a prolific playmaker and has played a definitive role in Leipzig's third-place finish and DFB Pokal triumph this season, scoring ten goals and assisting a further 13 from 46 matches across all competitions.

The 30-cap international ranks among the top 15% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of assists, the top 9% for shot-creating actions, the top 5% for passes attempted and the top 13% for progressive passes per 90, as per FBref.

Stellar stuff. But perhaps more tantalising is the player's defensive attitude, ranking among the top 11% for blocks and the top 13% for clearances per 90, which could not only enhance his own prospects but those of the aces around him.

Take £40m powerhouse Bruno Guimaraes, for example; the 25-year-old Brazilian has been sensational since arriving on English shores from Lyon in January 2022, scoring ten goals and supplying six assists from 57 outings and being hailed as "world-class" by teammate Dan Burn

A truly spectacular and all-embracing dynamo, the £120k-per-week South American ranks among the top 20% of midfielders for rate of assists, the top 13% for shot-creating actions, and the top 13% for progressive passes and successful take-ons per 90.

He sits deeper than Szoboszlai, however, and boasts defensive acumen of his own in winning 57% of his duels and making an average of 2.4 tackles and 1.1 interceptions in the Premier League this term, as per Sofascore.

By merging this dynamism across different facets of the Toon centre, there will be an increase in the flow of creativity, control and resilience, only enhancing the thriving squad.

Newcastle have been extraordinary in climbing from 11th place to fourth in the Premier League, and now offer the enticing prospect to Szoboszlai of slotting in as the playmaking centrepiece to Howe's system as the club now readies itself for sustained challenges for European football and silverware season upon season.

The Tyneside outfit's seasonal success has been steeped in diligence and cohesion, and Guimaraes is an embodiment of this. Szoboszlai, while primarily a direct threat, has evidenced through his play that he can work tirelessly across multiple facets of the pitch and as such, could be a devastating tool for Howe to wield, slotting into an industrious midfield with aplomb.