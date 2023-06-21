Newcastle United may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Dominik Szoboszlai, with the news from Sky Deutschland, via Sport Witness stating that he is prepared to leave his current club.

Are Newcastle United signing Domink Szoboszlai?

The 22-year-old began his career with RB Salzburg in Austria and having lit up that league - he managed a superb haul of 36 goal contributions in 36 starts during his time there - he secured a move to RB Leipzig in Germany. His efforts haven't tailed off though and the forward continues to be a thorn in the side of opposition defenders.

In 2022/23 for example, he managed six goals and eight assists in 28 starts and had the same totals a year earlier despite starting in less games. It means he already has nearly 30 goal contributions for the Bundesliga outfit despite starting only 43 league games.

In addition, Szoboszlai has one of the best rates for shot-creating actions amongst those in his position in the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe. His average of 5.09 puts him within the top nine percent of players in that area - and displays his ability to get the ball into dangerous areas by picking out teammates and taking people on himself.

What is Szoboszlai worth?

Now, according to a report from Sky Deutschland via Sport Witness, the player could be given a fresh start elsewhere this summer. That's because Newcastle are "pushing" to lure him to the Premier League during the transfer window and whilst Leipzig are holding out for up to 70 million Euros (or £60m) in order for his release clause to be triggered, that hasn't put the Magpies off.

They have also been handed a further boost with the news that the forward is apparently prepared to leave his current side this summer - and that could leave the opportunity there for Newcastle to pounce.

Having impressed not only for his club but for his country too, the future seems bright for Szoboszlai. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig for example stated that the player will be a "future icon" for Hungary and that he is a "leader" in their side, recently taking on the armband.

Considering his age, it shows his ability already and the potential he has to get even better. He's a real talent then and if Newcastle can add him to their ranks, it could certainly boost their hopes of challenging on all fronts next season.