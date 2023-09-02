Highlights One Newcastle star has scored five goals in 11 outings against Brighton.

The season might only be in its maiden stage but Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will understand the importance of securing a positive result against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League this evening.

Having qualified for this term's Champions League with a fourth-placed finish last year, the Magpies have enjoyed a remarkable ascent under their 45-year-old manager, bolstered by a summer transfer window filled with exciting signings.

But successive defeats against Manchester City and Liverpool have left the club with just three points after as many matches, though a trip to the Amex could now set the rising outfit back on track.

What is the Newcastle team news vs Brighton?

Star centre-back Sven Botman is expected to miss several weeks of action after sustaining an ankle injury against Liverpool last time out, though initial signs suggest the Dutchman will not spend an extended spell on the sidelines.

Howe has opted for an unchanged starting team so far into the campaign, and while there is to be at least one alteration, the recent losses might prompt a further change upfield.

Indeed, while the midfield trio of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton could remain unchanged, a tactical tweak in the offensive third could pay dividends for the Tyneside outfit, who could look to take advantage of Brighton's exposure on the break, as evidenced by West Ham United's counter-attacking clinic in a 3-1 victory last time out.

As such, perhaps Callum Wilson warrants a return to the starting XI, with the England international boasting an impressive record against the Seagulls and coming off the back of a prolific campaign.

Is Callum Wilson going to start against Brighton?

Having plundered 18 goals from 31 appearances in the English top-flight last season, including just 18 starts, Wilson has been praised for his "incredible mindset" by his Toon manager.

Instrumental in the meteoric rise, the 31-year-old actually ranks among the top 5% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals and assists and the top 14% for touches in the attacking box per 90, as per FBref, and it is this incisiveness that could be paramount to dispatching Albion in their own backyard this evening.

Despite only making three substitute showings so far since club football resumed last month, Wilson opened his seasonal account right away during the emphatic 5-1 win over Aston Villa in the season opener, scoring once and hitting the target four times during a 22-minute cameo.

While Alexander Isak's prowess cannot be discredited, the Swede striker has struggled across the past two fixtures and was limited to just 24 touches against City and Liverpool combined, taking only one shot; against a possession-heavy Brighton team, similar misfortune might occur.

Wilson has demonstrated his animated nature and cutting edge by making the most of his opportunities over the past 12 months, and deploying him from the get-go could pay off handsomely for Howe later today.

Especially as he boasts a confident record against the south coast side, having scored five goals and supplied four assists from 11 outings, losing only twice.

Therefore, the £46k-per-week sharpshooter must be provided with his first start of the season against Brighton, perhaps proving the difference in what is sure to be a lively affair, and perhaps Wilson can strike with rapier-like precision to restore that winning feeling for the Magpies as he seeks to haunt the south coast side again.