Newcastle United are understood to be targeting young Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who has been in stellar showing on loan at Championship champions Burnley this season.

What's the latest on Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Newcastle?

According to Football Insider, Magpies manager Eddie Howe is 'plotting' a move for the 21-year-old defender, who is entering the final year of his contract with Pep Guardiola's Cityzens and thus is being touted with a departure.

The report states that Fulham and West Ham United are considering a swoop, while Burnley, who have waltzed back into the top-flight, also seek to bring him back to Turf Moor on a permanent basis.

Last month, 90min credited Newcastle's 'strong interest' in the ace, though placed the Toon team alongside a wealth of further outfits all vying for his signature.

Should Newcastle sign Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

Speed and assertiveness is paramount in securing a deal for this rising star, though few clubs across European football, let alone the Premier League, boast allure and affluence to rival United's might.

The £7.5k-per-week star is said to have an admirer in Guardiola, however, the rich pool of talent at the Etihad Stadium could inhibit his match action and leave him chasing scraps.

While Newcastle's defensive line has been imperious and unwavering - with the 31 goals conceded this term the joint-fewest in the division alongside Man City - bolstering the ranks further with a "brilliant", as he was hailed by Raheem Sterling, new dynamo.

Capable of excelling both at the centre of the defence and out on the defensive right flank, Harwood-Bellis played 35 matches across all competitions for the Clarets this term, with Tony Mowbray once describing him as "composed".

Valued at £13m by CIES Football Observatory, the 6 foot 2 ace could be the perfect heir to Dan Burn's defensive throne.

A boyhood Magpie, the towering Burn signed for £13m himself in January 2022, playing an integral role in his outfit's seasonal resurgence before adopting a makeshift role as left-back, and while he has impressed with his reliable performances, it is likely that Howe will target a cemented option, with Arsenal's Kieran Tierney among the names.

The 6 foot 6 titan is now 31-year-old, and indeed will not last forever, hence requiring a "warrior" - as dubbed by Josh Bunting - such as Harwood-Bellis to replace him as Howe looks to construct a team with title-challenging capabilities. A team set to last as the 45-year-old continues to craft a footballing dynasty.