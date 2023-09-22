Newcastle United emerged from the San Siro on Tuesday night without nursing a defeat, with AC Milan throwing the kitchen sink at Eddie Howe's outfit but unable to bypass the indomitable Nick Pope's goal.

It was a pleasing result after returning to Europe's elite club competition this year after two decades away, having finished fourth in the Premier League last term - especially considering Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund also make up the 'group of death'.

But, once again, the Magpies failed to take full flight, with the Daily Mail's Craig Hope claiming that it's "still not clicking on the whole", and given that the St. James' Park side have won two and lost three of their opening five matches in the Premier League, that's probably a fair assessment.

It's important to remember that the season is still in its fledging phase, and that United actually required eight league matches to bag their second victory last term.

Regardless, there are improvements to be made no doubt. And while Howe has largely opted to stick with the formula that gleaned success last term, perhaps it's now time to shake things up and climb up the table.

Who is underperforming for Newcastle?

It's perhaps a disproportionate reaction to suggest that Newcastle are struggling, but there are certainly several members of the squad who have failed to replicate last season's impressive, sustained showings thus far.

Bruno Guimaraes is a "world-class" midfielder - as has been said by his teammates - and has been the centrepiece of the club's ascent over the past few years, signing from French side Lyon for £40m in January 2022.

But he has not quite found his finest form this season. He will, of course, but the Brazilian is undoubtedly yet to gel with £55m summer signing Sandro Tonali, with The Chronicle's Lee Ryder acknowledging that argument that the pair "can't play together."

Alexander Isak, £63m club-record signing and focal frontman, is also yet to prove his worth since the summer, blanking across four matches since bagging a brace against Aston Villa in the Premier League opener, with presenter Kev Lawson noting that he needed "hooking" vs Milan.

Dan Burn, towering and versatile defender, has also received his share of criticism of late, but is it justified for a player who has performed with diligence and determination under Howe's stewardship?

How good is Dan Burn?

Signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for £13m in January 2022, Burn has been involved in Newcastle's ambitious new project from the get-go.

A boyhood Magpie, he swiftly asserted himself as an imposing presence in the centre of the defence, instrumental in Newcastle's resurgence in 2021/22, rising from the pit of the Premier League and finishing the campaign with an 11th-placed finish, with 49 points.

Hailed as a "colossus" by Magpies reporter Ciaran Kelly and an "absolute steal" by pundit Frank McAvennie, the 6 foot 6 gem found himself in the unlikely role of left-back, where he would ply his trade for the duration of the 2022/23 season, crucially aiding his side in their Champions League qualification.

As per FBref, the 31-year-old ranks among the top 1% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for aerial wins, the top 7% for clearances and the top 20% for blocks per 90.

A veritable wall in the Toon defence, he has been integral, but he's not exactly the most mobile of defenders, something that has been exposed several times this season.

Indeed, the £55k-per-week ace ranks among the bottom 5% of positional peers for progressive carries and the bottom 12% for successful take-ons per 90, and his lack of energy, while not negating his skill as a solid defender, is something that Howe will have on his mind as he looks to construct a team capable of winning silverware and cementing a spot in the Champions League.

Newcastle boasted the joint-best defence in the Premier League last season (alongside champions Manchester City), dominant and cohesive, but do not look to have the same level of imperiousness at present, and Howe might now be inclined to unleash his prodigious summer signing Tino Livramento, who is yet to start for the St. James' Park side.

Should Newcastle start Tino Livramento?

Livramento spent the lion's share of the 2022/23 campaign out injured, missing 43 matches and watching from the sidelines as Southampton succumbed to relegation after a miserable, disjointed season.

He had previously looked to be some talent, hailed for his "excellent" start to life on the south coast by England manager Gareth Southgate late in 2021, having joined from Chelsea for £5m that past summer.

Making 28 Premier League appearances that year and earning an average Sofascore match rating of 6.85, the 20-year-old completed 79% of his passes, averaged 1.9 tackles, 1.7 clearances and 1.7 interceptions per match, and also succeeded with 62% of his ground duels.

Traditionally a right-back, the energetic starlet - who has been projected to be a "future star" by former teammate Theo Walcott - once scored against Liverpool U21s while playing for Chelsea's development side down the left channel, and there is a sense that his dynamism could be perfect to provide cover for the Magpies on both flanks.

Having completed an initial £32m transfer to Tyneside from Saints this summer, Livramento is clearly a player held in high regard, formerly the winner of Chelsea's Academy Player of the Season in 2021.

Livramento's Strengths, (WhoScored) Livramento's weaknesses Dribbling Ball retention Interceptions Concentration

A confident, ebullient marauder, Livramento ranked among the top 2% of full-backs in the Premier League for carry and dribble volume per 90 in 2021/22, while ranking among the top 10% for interceptions and ball recoveries per 90.

A robust, powerful, and multi-functional defender, it's surely time for Howe to provide his precocious 5 foot 11 talent with an opportunity to impress after paying the big bucks for his signature in the summer.

A trip to a raucous Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United is forthcoming in the Premier League, and with Burn's place under threat, Livramento should receive an opportunity to impress on Sunday - especially after the gruelling nature of the recent trip to Italy.