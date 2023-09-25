If the draw in midweek against AC Milan in the Champions League was a sign of Newcastle United's resilience, Sunday's obliteration of wretched Sheffield United was evidence of the club's world-class firepower and ferocity.

Eddie Howe could not contain his delight, wearing a looping smile as he remarked that he could not even recall the goalscorers post-match, such was the brilliance of the Magpies' eight-goal destruction of Bramall Lane.

It was the second win on the trot for Newcastle after enduring a three-match skid in the Premier League, and there's now a real feeling that the cogs are combining to whir their season into life.

A display of remarkable attacking intent, Sheffield United were calamitous, yes, but the blade was more than dulled on Sunday evening, with Howe's side withstanding some early pressure before turning on the tap for a cascade of destructive football.

Eight different goalscorers. A testament to the collective quality on Tyneside, the manager ensured that there were multiple avenues to cause devastation - and havoc they did wreak.

How is Miguel Almiron performing this season?

There were so many pleasing performances in Yorkshire, and while he did not steal the show in Yorkshire, right-winger Miguel Almiron proved his worth after being benched against Brentford at St. James' Park the week before, scoring a well-taken goal after surging into the box in the second half.

Hailed for his 'pinpoint' finish and for 'bringing good balance' to the side by writer Jordan Cronin in his post-match ratings, the Paraguayan was lively and took 45 touches, completing 83% of his passes, succeeding with his one dribble, making two tackles and making one interception, as per Sofascore.

The forward had failed to open his account across six outings before the match, and while he has now staked his claim for a cemented starting berth once again - especially after Harvey Barnes was withdrawn with injury - it is centre-midfielder Elliot Anderson who was the unsung hero and another deserving of further minutes from the start of games.

How good is Elliot Anderson?

Having produced some "unbelievable" performances in pre-season - as Kieran Trippier proclaimed - Anderson was always likely to earn increased opportunities for Newcastle this season, and he certainly looks to be taking his chance.

Indeed, the 20-year-old was provided with a starting berth in the absence of the injured Joelinton and Joe Willock, with £55m summer signing Sandro Tonali also benched, and produced a calm, composed display to capture his manager's attention and declaim to the travelling fans his worth in this ambitious squad.

Having featured in every match this season and started the past two in the Premier League, the £30k-per-week machine was in fine fettle against Paul Heckingbottom's dismal side, earning a Sofascore rating of 7.6, completing 94% of his passes, making three key passes, winning seven duels and making three tackles.

Truly, it was some showing from the Toon academy graduate. And now there is evidence that Howe need not worry about the current injuries to key players - Anderson can fill the void and then some, "strutting" his stuff at the heart of such an incredible, galvanising victory, as was said by Cronin.

As per FBref, the 5 foot 10 star ranks among the top 4% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 10% for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for progressive carries, the top 6% for successful take-ons and the top 2% for blocks per 90.

While such superlative metrics have been skewed by his peripheral role over the past year, Anderson is clearly more than just an exciting prospect, and as the Magpies continue to soar, so shall he maintain an ascendency in tandem with his burgeoning outfit.