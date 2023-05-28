Newcastle United head into their conclusive Premier League fixture of the 2022/23 campaign with the knowledge that the Champions League lights will speckle the St. James's Park pitch in coruscating brightness once again next year.

Travelling south to London to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon, the polarity between the respective outfits illustrates an alarming collapse on the Blues' part and a meteoric ascension for Eddie Howe's high-fliers.

Having secured a goalless draw against relegation-threatened Leicester City last time out, Newcastle earned the point they needed to clinch a spot in the top four, and can now welcome the contest against Chelsea as the perfect way to demonstrate their newfound might and sink their 12th-placed foe further into the abyss.

The Magpies are soaring, but injuries are at the forefront and it might be a tricky clash considering the loss of several first-team members. Regardless, United will be confident and could look to utilise Jacob Murphy on the right flank, with the winger hoping to impress and stake his claim for a central role next year.

Should Newcastle start Jacob Murphy vs Chelsea?

The trepidation of the past few weeks has dissipated like mist on a windowpane, territory ceded in successive weeks against Arsenal and Leeds United before a convincing victory over Brighton & Hove Albion placed Howe in the driving seat to secure top four and ward off the efforts of a resurgent Liverpool.

Chelsea are merely playing for pride this afternoon, something in short supply at Stamford Bridge right now, but Newcastle will show no mercy as they look to exert their newfound authority as a budding juggernaut, stretching their points total to 73 with a win.

However, injuries have indeed mounted with as many as nine first-team stars out of contention, and Murphy is indeed presented with a golden opportunity to impress before a transfer window where technical director Dan Ashworth will pursue 'elite' additions, with further reports that a first-rate flanker will be targeted.

Having signed for the Toon for £12m from Norwich City in 2017, Murphy has made 148 appearances and scored nine goals, also supplying 11 assists, though he has flattered to deceive prior to an ascension to prominence this term.

His return of four goals and two assists is his most prolific to date in a top-flight campaign, but it is not the 28-year-old's goalscoring exploits that have left him in such high regard on Tyneside.

Murphy's 67 displays under Howe's wing is the most of any Magpie not to have previously played for the 45-year-old at Bournemouth, and the regularity of his involvement is a testament to the faith entrusted in him at key moments, with The Athletic's Chris Waugh heralding him for his "important" role in the thriving team.

“He works and hones his skills meticulously,” Howe reflected in March. “He’s a player who really wants to invest time and try to find ways to elevate his game to another level.”

As per FBref, the £35k-per-week marauder ranks among the top 12% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 14% for touches in the attacking box, indicating he boasts a driving presence and will always seek to exploit openings in transition, opening opportunity for offence-minded teammates.

This can be utilised against Chelsea, with the tenacity of Murphy in the team, it could indeed spell danger for the home side and provide one last hammer blow before the welcome respite of the summer.