When Jacob Murphy's thunderous strike nestled into the back of the net in the early phase of Newcastle United's dismantling of Tottenham Hotspur last month, no one displayed a greater sense of incredulity than the player himself, with his ninth-minute wonder goal complementing his earlier successful effort after just 62 seconds.

Murphy's third and fourth Premier League goals of the 2022/23 season were a testament to his growing confidence and entrusted role in Eddie Howe's Toon team - an outfit on the rise and poised for a return to the Champions League after a 20-year absence.

Indeed, United occupy the third position in the top flight. It marks an incredible transformation following their lucrative takeover in October 2021, where they had won just one of their first 20 fixtures in the last campaign before a remarkable hike in form resulted in an impressively comfortable mid-table finish.

This season's feats have transcended the early work under Howe's tutelage, with 65 points from 33 matches and defeats suffered only to Manchester City and Aston Villa, as well as Liverpool on two occasions - while the fifth-placed Reds trailing the Magpies by nine points.

The new signings have been revolutionary for St James's Park, with Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes just a few astute names to have had a transformative effect on the mentality.

But it is indeed the aforementioned Murphy who could be the most underrated asset, having played 65 times for the 45-year-old tactician - more than any other Magpie to have not previously featured for Howe during his time at Bournemouth.

Should Newcastle keep Murphy?

According to Football Insider, Magpies technical director Dan Ashworth is plotting a £60m move for right-flanker Raphinha, who is already being linked with a move away from Barcelona after his £55m transfer from Leeds United last summer, but given Murphy's recent purple patch in black and white, such a hefty sum of money need not be parted with.

The £35k-per-week gem has flattered to deceive across much of his time at the side, landing just five goals and nine assists across 106 appearances before the present campaign and playing a bit-part role since signing from Norwich City for £12m in 2017.

However, he has made commendable progress this term and is now indispensable for Howe, with The Athletic's Chris Waugh recently stating that he is "so important" to his manager.

“He works and hones his skills meticulously,” Howe said in March. “He’s a player who really wants to invest time and try to find ways to elevate his game to another level.”

The 28-year-old's dynamism and footballing intellect is an integral cog to the machine, while he has the gumption and selflessness to put in a shift and maintain the finely-poised balance.

He has four goals and two assists from just 13 Premier League starts this term, with eight of those coming in the past nine outings despite the mid-season acquisition of Anthony Gordon. Meanwhile, Sofascore records his recent match against Spurs - where he earned an 8.6 match rating - as his standout showing under Howe by a distance.

Hailed as "relentless" by Waugh, Murphy ranks among the top 10% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues and competitions over the past year for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref, whereas Raphinha ranks only among the top 24%.

The La Blaugrana phenom may have previous in the Premier League and enough talent to warrant a place in Barcelona's side, but Murphy brings the security and stability required to hold this fantastic Newcastle squad together.

The workhorse is as consistent as a gushing waterfall and embodies all that Howe demands from his burgeoning outfit.

It would be a mistake to lessen his game time when he shines so brightly with the pragmatism and productivity that is necessary for success among the glittering gems at Howe's disposal.