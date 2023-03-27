Newcastle United left-back Jamal Lewis will have a big decision to make alongside Eddie Howe as to where his future lies ahead of the summer window.

Will Jamal Lewis leave in the summer?

The 25-year-old will go into the summer window with two years remaining on his current deal on Tyneside having joined back in 2020 from Norwich City.

However, the move up north has been fairly disastrous for the Northern Ireland international's career as he finds himself behind the likes of Dan Burn and Matt Target in the pecking order.

Across the 2022/23 campaign, Lewis has only made 120 minutes worth of appearances under Howe which have come across three separate games all in different competitions (via Transfermarkt).

And speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Lee Ryder has suggested Howe and Lewis will have to decide what is the best step for his career ahead of the summer:

(2:40) "But you never know he could bring something from the bench. He's certainly shown he's fit enough to play in the last few days but Eddie Howe, as I say, decision time looming on not just Jamal Lewis, a number of players this summer and I do expect Newcastle to pretty much pull off what would be a squad rebuild."

What should Newcastle do with Jamal Lewis?

Even the 2021/22 campaign did not offer much for the 25-year-old who made five appearances in the Premier League before undergoing groin surgery which kept him out for the remainder of the campaign (via Transfermarkt).

Ahead of him in the pecking order is Burn who has enjoyed the majority of the action from the left-back spot with 25 starts to his name in the Premier League alone.

And behind Burn - but ahead of Lewis - is the 27-year-old Targett who has made 11 appearances in the Premier League this season.

What is perhaps even more concerning for Lewis is the reports currently circulating suggesting the Toon are looking to bring in another left-back over the summer.

The likes of Kieran Tierney have been linked with a potential move to St. James' Park which would only cast further doubt over where Lewis' game time would come from.

With this in mind, the prospect of a loan move away for the next season would surely come with concerns as three other players could then potentially be ahead of Lewis in the pecking order.

The arrival of another left-back could see Burn slot back into the centre of defence but given the trust he's gained from Howe, if push ever came to shove it wouldn't be a surprise to see Burn play ahead of Lewis if there was an injury crisis at left-back.

So there has to be some consideration from Lewis and even the club whether he has a realistic future with the club.