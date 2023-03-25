Newcastle United reportedly retain an interest in signing Watford striker Joao Pedro this summer and his arrival could see Eddie Howe ditch the misfiring Callum Wilson.

Could Newcastle United sign Joao Pedro?

According to The Athletic, the Brazilian remains on Newcastle’s list of potential targets and they continue to track his progress having seen their January deal for the young forward collapse at the last minute.

The Toon had been expected to sign Pedro in a deal worth £30m in January, with transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano going as far as to suggest that the two parties had 100% agreed on the transfer.

However, that would prove to be a catalyst in the deal for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, who was Howe's priority target, and he would join for a club-record £63m.

The 21-year-old would eventually sign a new contract with the Hornets until 2028, so it remains unclear how much the Championship side would be able to demand for him this summer, as it could depend on their final standing in the second tier.

He has certainly caught the eye for Watford despite their struggles this season, as he boasts nine goals and three assists in 29 appearances, with WhoScored awarding him a phenomenal 7.42 rating for his performances, which is only bettered by Kieran Trippier in Newcastle's squad.

Pedro's scouting report on FBref also emphasises his ability as a special talent, as when compared with other players across Europe, the Brazilian scores in the top 1% of strikers for passes attempted, progressive passes, progressive carries, successful take-ons, tackles and interceptions per 90.

This demonstrates that the Watford man is a supreme creator and is more than willing to help the team out defensively, so it is easy to see why Howe was keen to bring him to St James' Park in the first place.

Former Hornets boss Rob Edwards emphasised this earlier in the season after a win against promotion-chasing Sheffield United.

He said: “I’d add Joao Pedro into it, because I thought he was incredible, and say that the front three were very good. Their commitment and running was at a really high level. I could see their desire and fight to help their teammates."

Could Callum Wilson leave Newcastle this summer?

If Newcastle do reignite their interest in the Watford star this summer and pay big money to bring him in, then it could be Wilson who is forced to leave, as there would be little room for him alongside Isak and Pedro in Howe's system.

The England international is on a barren run of one goal in his last 15 outings and has already lost his place to Alexander Isak in recent weeks, so is surely a prime candidate to leave in the summer.

Howe has previously admitted that he is prepared to lose players he 'loves' and while Wilson would fall into that category, he is 31 now and Newcastle must start building for the future, so if Pedro does sign, it would perhaps not be a surprise to see the former AFC Bournemouth man depart.