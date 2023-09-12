Highlights Newcastle are witnessing some problems in their midfield, so could turn to a homegrown talent.

Joe Willock has suffered a setback in his injury while Bruno Guimaraes is underperforming.

One of their top young stars may well be unleashed in the first team as a result.

Newcastle United have not started the 2023/24 Premier League campaign in the finest form but it is worth remembering that last term just two wins were picked up from the first eight games, and how did that season go again?

There has been a wealth of acquisition over the summer but the sunlight has not quite suffused across St. James' Park just yet, with three defeats after a 5-1 dismantling of Aston Villa in the season opener.

One of last year's staples, Joe Willock, has yet to feature since the summer break, with the absence of his dynamic, electric presence felt on Tyneside thus far.

What happened to Joe Willock?

Signed from Arsenal in a £25m deal in August 2021 - just months before the fortune-changing PIF club takeover - Willock has been an important member of Eddie Howe's outfit over the past 22 months, having played 64 matches under the former Bournemouth boss.

Prior to his permanent signing, Willock captured the awe of the masses on his initial loan, revelling in a swarm of goalscoring form and posting eight strikes from 14 matches since joining the Magpies in January - including a seven-match goalscoring streak to close the campaign.

Last season, the 24-year-old was the source of goals no longer, but utilising his energy and creativity from midfield, he served an important role for such a cohesive, high-octane side.

Willock ranks among the top 5% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 2% for progressive carries, the top 10% for successful take-ons and the top 7% for blocks per 90, as per FBref.

Unfortunately, the £80k-per-week gem sustained a hamstring injury in May after starting 31 top-flight fixtures, missing the final two games and yet to play this term.

Originally slated to make his return after the current international break, Willock has suffered a setback and Howe begrudgingly confirmed that he will not make his return until October at the earliest. As such, now might be an opportune moment for Elliot Anderson to stake his claim.

How good is Elliot Anderson?

Last year, Newcastle's midfield was the engine that just kept on purring. Monumentally achieving Champions League qualification with a top-four finish, the Toon are now one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League and will target European football season upon season.

However, given the trio of losses - against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion - the club will be desperate to secure victory over Brentford in the forthcoming Premier League match, and indeed craft a purple patch to propel them up into top-four contention.

The current central axis of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and £55m summer signing Sandro Tonali has not quite clicked yet, and that's not to say that it won't, but perhaps it's time for Howe to shake things up and make an alteration.

This could lead to a maiden start of the season for homegrown talent Anderson, who has been hailed for his "unbelievable" performances in pre-season by Toon captain Kieran Trippier.

Anderson withdrew from international duty with Scotland last week after picking up a knock in training but is hoping to be fit for the match against the Bees and the following Champions League tie against AC Milan.

Anderson plundered multiple goals and assists during Newcastle's summer preparations, with Howe personally noting the player's performances and suggesting he could receive a starting role sooner rather than later.

Elliot Anderson's Key Strengths (via WhoScored) Through balls Key passes Finishing Dribbling

The 20-year-old's listed attributes could prove to be the perfect solution to Willock's present absence, utilising a forward-surging tendency to add a dimension to the midfield, blending incisiveness with creativity.

Playing 22 times in the league last year, Anderson produced the assist for Anthony Gordon's goal against Chelsea on the final day of the season, and since he has featured across all four contests since the summer, Howe clearly holds this dynamo in high regard.

Now is the time to unleash Anderson from the opening whistle; a talented midfielder with a nice mix of quality and intensity, he could produce some performances to provide his manager with something of a selection conundrum going forward.