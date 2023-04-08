Newcastle United will head to west London for their Premier League clash with Brentford this afternoon and Eddie Howe will be hoping his team can continue their phenomenal form to keep their Champions League dreams alive.

The Magpies will face their second London team in less than a week after thrashing West Ham United 5-1 at the London Stadium on Wednesday night, which put them three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand on their top-four rivals.

Due to the quick turnaround of games over the last seven days, the Newcastle boss took to his pre-match press conference to hint that there could be some changes to his winning side to keep the starting lineup fresh.

Howe said: "I think I’ve got a strong squad, and with three games in six days, I want the players to enter the pitch in the best physical condition possible.

"In my opinion, I’d be foolish not to rotate and trust the team.

"I trust the squad and the players coming in. I’ve got no doubt on the quality, and we’ve got a lot of games in a short period of time."

One player who could find himself earning a spot back in the starting XI today is Joe Willock, as the midfielder has been a standout performer over the last few weeks.

Will Joe Willock start vs Brentford?

Despite playing two games already in the space of just a few days, the Newcastle squad are showing no signs of slowing down after a monumental victory over Manchester United at St James' Park, followed up by a comfortable win over the Hammers.

However, in the upcoming game this afternoon against Brentford, it could be a great opportunity for some of the players who didn't get to start on Wednesday to get the nod at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Willock was recently unleashed in the starting XI to replace Joelinton in midfield whilst the Brazilian served a two-match disciplinary suspension and took the golden opportunity to break into the competitive team by storm.

The talented Newcastle talisman - hailed "unreal" by journalist Thomas Hammond - has delivered a goal contribution in the last three games he has started, with assists against Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, alongside the important opening goal against Man United. Therefore, he is clearly having an impact on games, meaning Howe could be risking a positive result by keeping him on the bench for a second game running.

Since completing a permanent £25m move from Arsenal to Tyneside, Willock has flourished, offering his team quality depth while other players are out, which has played a huge part in not only the club's rise up the Premier League table, but their progression in domestic cup competitions, too.

With that being said, there is no doubt that on current form, Willock can cause chaos for Brentford this afternoon by influencing another positive result away from home to put Newcastle in an even better position to maintain their spot inside the top four.