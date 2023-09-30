Newcastle United will welcome Burnley to St. James' Park this afternoon with eyes on extending their winning run in the Premier League to three matches, having dismantled Sheffield United 8-0 last time out.

The Magpies, led by Eddie Howe, had endured a challenging start to the season after defeating Aston Villa 5-1 in the opener, losing three successive league matches, but have now responded emphatically.

The divisional feats are strengthened by a recent victory over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, while last week, Newcastle kicked off their Champions League campaign with a battling away draw against AC Milan at the San Siro.

With Burnley now awaiting, perhaps Howe might be inclined to unleash Tino Livramento once again, who dazzled against Pep Guardiola's side on Wednesday.

What position is Tino Livramento?

Livramento was signed from Southampton for an initial £32m in the summer, with the full-back joining to bolster the wide flanks and provide competition for the likes of Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn, who usually start on either flank of the central defence.

While Saints suffered relegation from the Premier League last year, Livramento was unable to join the fight due to a long-term injury that restricted him to just two substitute appearances at the end of the season.

And joining the Magpies, he has had to bide his time for his maiden start, but took his opportunity with aplomb in midweek and produced a stunning performance from the defensive right channel, making eight tackles, winning 11 of his 18 contested duels and completing 93% of his passes, as per Sofascore.

In awe of his display against the treble winners, The Times' Henry Winter said this: "Tino Livramento man of the match imo. Superb in subduing Jack Grealish. Calm, concentrated, mobile, fearless."

While Trippier, who scored a hat-trick of assists against the Blades last Sunday, will be hoping for a return to the starting fold, Howe will surely be considering providing his 20-year-old starlet with the platform to continue what could be a meteoric rise.

Should Newcastle play Joelinton against Burnley?

One player who surely does warrant a return to the starting Premier League teamsheet is Joelinton, with the all-conquering midfielder missing the past two top-flight encounters with a knee injury but since returning to provide the decisive assist against the Citizens.

Signed from German side Hoffenheim for a formerly club-record £40m in 2019 as a striker, the Brazilian languished for years before a tactical tweak shifted him into a midfield role, where he now prospers as a resurgent member of this fast-rising Newcastle side.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 205 for progressive carries, the top 9% for successful take-ons, the top 14% for interceptions, the top 11% for blocks and the top 8% for aerial wins per 90.

The £85k-per-week machine, who has been hailed as “immense” by journalist Josh Bunting, will bring the physicality and defence-crashing presence required to bypass the toughness of Burnley, who will also look to implement their own passing style on proceedings.

With Joelinton a robust and technically proficient cog at the centre of the St. James' Park pitch, such will be more than a little hard for Vincent Kompany's side, and as long as his fitness holds out, the 27-year-old must be unleashed to continue the promising run of form for the ambitious Toon.