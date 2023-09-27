Last season's defeated finalists Newcastle United will look to kick off their bid to win the League Cup this season with a victory over Manchester City at St. James' Park.

Clearly, this is a bit of a tricky test for Eddie Howe's side at the first stage of their journey in the competition, but after withstanding an AC Milan onslaught in the Champions League last week before obliterating Sheffield United 8-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, there will be optimism that they can win.

Especially with Pep Guardiola's side nursing a few injuries; the imperious treble winners have been in characteristically destructive form so far this season, boasting a perfect record in the league across six outings and making a successful start to their Champions League defence in the group phase.

However, with a host of first-team players' injuries compounded by Rodri's recent red card, there is a good opportunity for the Magpies to strike at a chink in City's armour and pull off a major victory as they attempt to glean some silverware this season.

What's the latest Newcastle team news?

Harvey Barnes will be sidelined for "months rather than weeks", according to Howe, after injuring his foot against the Blades on Sunday.

Joelinton and Joe Willock are also still sidelined in a double blow that restricts the array of midfield options at the Toon manager's disposal.

Alexander Isak might be in line for a start after moving to the bench against United, while Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall - who both joined this summer - will be eyeing up a maiden start in black and white.

Should Lewis Hall start vs Manchester City?

Hall arrived from Chelsea on loan in August with an obligation to make the move permanent for £35m, and made his debut at the weekend, playing the final nine minutes against Paul Heckingbottom's stricken side.

Given the strenuous workload that serves as a by-product of a return to European competition, Howe might actually be wise to hand Hall his maiden start against the ominous squad of Manchester City, especially after his performances against the Citizens for Chelsea last term.

Indeed, last season, Hall was given the nod for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, with City looming; the Blues were defeated, but Hall certainly impressed, winning six of his seven duels and succeeding with all three of his attempted dribbles, as per Sofascore.

The 19-year-old also ranks among the top 6% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 16% for successful take-ons, the top 5% for tackles and the top 10% for interceptions per 90, as per FBref, and could utilise these skills to great effect against a first-class team.

With Sandro Tonali also likely to earn a recall to the starting fold, Hall's technicality and "unbelievable dribbling ability" - as has been said by BBC Sports' Raj Chohan - could pay dividends in breaking down one of the most cohesive and formidable outfits in world football.

Tonali has not quite found his feet on English shores since signing from AC Milan in a £55m transfer in the summer, but undoubtedly looks a first-rate midfield talent and will only improve as he continues to acclimatise to life at St. James' Park, ranking among the top 12% of midfielders for assists per 90.

Defeating City won't be easy, but Howe will know the job and will set his team up aptly to sink the best team in the country, and with Hall deployed at left-back, bringing athleticism and exuberance, an inspiring victory might just be achieved.